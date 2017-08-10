'Best of' Lists Are the Worst (theoutline.com) 20
Ann-Derrick Gaillot, a writer at The Outline, shares thoughts on listicles about best products in a genre. From the article: National websites with armies of writers are churning out best lists left and right, motivated by affiliate advertising more than the desire to share an opinion. Thanks to them all, I've gotten to try all the bests: just-ok restaurants, ineffective beauty products, slippers I guard with my life. [...] Articles claiming that something is the "best" should be rare, eyed with suspicion by the ever suspicious consumer. But they're not. I would have probably been alarmed to not find at least one article telling me where to find the best desk (wherever it still is). But with the race to find the best at the heart of so much media we consume today, such articles can only be trusted if they come from an established outlet with legitimacy, the same institutions that are slow and struggle to add marginalized people to their ranks.
o rly ? (Score:3)
Here is our best list of reasons why best of lists are the worst!
advertising in disguise (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
the problem (Score:3)
The problem is that doing an ACTUAL best-of list is time consuming, difficult, and above all expensive.
Wirecutter is an incredible site, because they are one of the few that actually does proper analysis of the things they are comparing. Think about how expensive and time consuming it is for a site to buy a bunch of the same type of product and actually draw meaningful conclusions from using a dozen of them side by side.
Graffiti seen in my local town (Score:3)
Things I hate:
1. Graffiti
2. Irony
3. Lists
Best List of Best Lists (Score:2)
Okay, so a lot of best "X" lists are crap. But surely some are good. Does anybody have a list of the best best lists?
Lists in general (Score:3)
Whenever I'm on YouTube it's only a matter of time before my related videos get me to some kind of list. It always sucks. It's the signal to turn back or quit and do something else; but I can see how people get sucked in. The siren song of best this/that at the end... I usually catch myself; but I'm older and have had years of experience waiting for the red caboose at the end of literal trains (when they actually still had them) and the "no. 1 song" at the end of those holiday count-downs on the radio (always Stairway to Heaven. Always disappointing). These lists... theyr'e just the 21st century train of boredom; but we don't have to stand here at the crossing gates looking like idiots. There are so many other choices now.
Marginalized People (Score:2)
But with the race to find the best at the heart of so much media we consume today, such articles can only be trusted if they come from an established outlet with legitimacy, the same institutions that are slow and struggle to add marginalized people to their ranks.
Translation:
You can only trust a "best of" list if it comes from a publisher that you can trust and that is slow and struggles to hire marginalized people?
What the fuck? What is this shit? This is pure, meaningless nonsense!
/. front page items least deserving of attention (Score:2)
I'd like to think, the
/. editors placing this truism on the front page were also motivated by something tangibly rewarding. It is too depressing to think, they sincerely believed it worth our attention...
How do you define "best"? (Score:2)
Depending on what you're talking about, people will likely use very different definitions of "best." Forget about "best." What is the metric that you use to define one item as being "better" than another?
Consider comparing apples to oranges. Which is best? Do you mean which tastes better (according to who), which has more vitamins (which vitamins), which is the better value for the cost, which lasts longer, which is easier to grow. I could go on and on, but I think you get the point.
Without a well defined
Argument for Publishers (Score:2)
The summary explains exactly the value that scientific publishers bring to their field. There have been many discussions on Slashdot about scientific publishers, with most views on the negative side. Given the obscene profits and lack of remuneration to reviewers, I am agreed that change is necessary in terms of cost structure. But, many times Open Access advocates miss the value that an established publisher brings to the process of getting a scientific paper published: quality filtering. If you see a
Aaaandd? (Score:2)
Was there a point hidden somewhere in that rant that I missed?