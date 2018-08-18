Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


After Employee Revolt, Google Says It's 'Not Close' To Launching Search In China (arstechnica.com) 122

Posted by BeauHD from the follow-the-money dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Reports from earlier this month claimed Google was working on products for the Chinese market, detailing plans for a search engine and news app that complied with the Chinese government's censorship and surveillance demands. The news was a surprise to many Googlers, and yesterday an article from The New York Times detailed a Maven-style internal revolt at the company. Fourteen hundred employees signed a letter demanding more transparency from Google's leadership on ethical issues, saying, "Google employees need to know what we're building." The letter says many employees only learned about the project through news reports and that "currently we do not have the information required to make ethically informed decisions about our work, our projects, and our employment."

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Google addressed the issue of China at this week's all-hands meeting. The report says CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company was "not close to launching a search product" in China but that Pichai thinks Google can do good by engaging with China. "I genuinely do believe we have a positive impact when we engage around the world," The Journal quotes Pichai as say, "and I don't see any reason why that would be different in China." The report says Brin "sounded optimistic about doing more business in China" but that Brin called progress in the country "slow-going and complicated."

  • How to use the memory hole (Score:4, Funny)

    by alternative_right ( 4678499 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @09:06AM (#57149262) Homepage Journal

    Claim the controversial project is not near completion.

    Wait a few months for the sheep to lose concentration and have it drift beyond their attention span.

    Then, quietly do it with a small elite staff.

    When people complain, say, "Well, it's a done deal now, we can't back out or we'd lose money!"

    Everyone knows that is bad and unpopular, so no one will support that. We are herd animals.

    Moooo.

  • The employees only support censorship of their own (Score:5, Informative)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @09:26AM (#57149302)

    Apparently they're only cool with censoring their own conservative employees [techcrunch.com].

  • Keep it Down Home (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @09:27AM (#57149306)
    Don't send our thought police overseas when they are badly needed to carry out political censorship at home, especially before the elections!

    • Re:Keep it Down Home (Score:5, Insightful)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @10:15AM (#57149470)

      At this point I would be surprised if, by the 2020 election, there are even a small handful of conservative voices who haven't been completely banned for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Alex Jones was a kook, but he was just the low-hanging fruit they used to set a precedent. Anyone who thinks he'll be the last conservative voice effectively banished from the internet is kidding themselves.

      They start with the kooks, then they go after the semi-kooks, then they go after the controversial, then the semi-controversial....and by the 2020 election pretty much anyone to the right of Che Guevara is a persona non grata on the modern internet. And that's how democracy dies. Say anything you want as long as no one can hear you.

      • They start with the kooks, then they go after the semi-kooks, then they go after the controversial, then the semi-controversial....and by the 2020 election pretty much anyone to the right of Che Guevara is a persona non grata on the modern internet. And that's how democracy dies. Say anything you want as long as no one can hear you

        Every four years, the other side has the chance to do the same thing itself. Apparently this is a venerable American tradition...

        • Differences in censorship (Score:5, Informative)

          by alternative_right ( 4678499 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @10:43AM (#57149584) Homepage Journal

          The Right censors those who act against social standards; the Left censors those who fail to be Leftist enough.

          Most of our conservatives, in the context of history, are fairly Left-leaning. They support egalitarianism in politics and society; the only area they do not support it is the economy, where they insist on free markets instead of enforced socioeconomic equality.

          Fear not; the Left is targeting that next.

          Eventually they will win, and produce a socialist society. The good people will all die off, and the proles will have their triumph. Then, that society will slide into third-world status because it is ruled by morons commanding other morons, and so it will vanish from the pages of history because it is irrelevant.

          This is what Leftism does: it destroys civilizations.

          • The Right censors those who act against social standards

            Right now it seems that the right in power would really love to censor those who are trying to prosecute those who act against social standards. If the right were actually censor those who act against social standards, that would be a mighty improvement.

            • Right now it seems that the right in power would really love to censor those who are trying to prosecute those who act against social standards.

              Who do you have in mind here, and how are they censoring them?

              • Scratch that, this is even better [eastbaytimes.com]. Social standards, my ass..

                • But Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” released this week, could make it difficult for Trump Jr. to change the narrative about himself anytime soon.

                  In it, the former White House aide alleges...

                  I stopped reading there. Gossip is not fact.

          • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

            by angel'o'sphere ( 80593 )

            Then, that society will slide into third-world status because
            Most "civilized" countries consider yours already on that level ... except for places like most of California and some selected city centers.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              Most "civilized" countries are whiny bitches pissed off because the US public doesn't give two shits about what they think. If the US is so bad why in the hell are people risking life and limb just to get in? The US Embassies and consulates around the world have waiting lines wrapped around the block for people applying for VISA's to enter the US. Have you ever seen a line with more than 5 US citizens looking to immigrate to some foreign nation?

              Trump may be an idiot but he has started asking potential "alli

              • If the US is so bad why in the hell are people risking life and limb just to get in?

                Human incompetence is simply so vast that the US provides a better quality of life than everyone else.

                We could be a lot better, and that really is the target. Competition blinds us to what we could have instead.

            • Most "civilized" countries consider yours already on that level ... except for places like most of California and some selected city centers.

              Huge parts of the USA are third world, I agree. There are whole areas in Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, and even Chicago that look like Mexican suburbs and are appropriately bullet-pocked.

              Europe is following our policy example and is quickly achieving the same. Then again, this is not new history; remember the Arab quarter in Paris from the turn of the cen

          • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

            by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 )

            Most of our conservatives, in the context of history, are fairly Left-leaning. They support egalitarianism in politics and society; the only area they do not support it is the economy...

            Except for gay marriage, voting rights, felon disenfranchisement, prayer in school, mandatory standing for the national anthem, etc. And, depending on where the line is drawn for "most conservatives", active and vocal parts are significantly against equality with regard to gender, race and religion.

            ...[the economy,] where t

            • You have about as much of a right to vote as you have a mandate to vote.

              Thank all goodness neither is true because you can't fix stupid.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Mashiki ( 184564 )

              Except for gay marriage, voting rights, felon disenfranchisement, prayer in school, mandatory standing for the national anthem, etc

              Plenty of wide and very disagreements on gay marriage on both sides of the political spectrum everywhere, US? Canada? Hell even in European countries. Voting rights, well that one's interesting. Conservatives want voter ID. Progressives suddenly want voter ID, but only because of the muh russia narrative. But they then suddenly realize that's racist and backtrack quickly. Who'd knew that law and order(something that conservatives generally like), would be against people who've committed felonies losing

              • They're saying free markets create equality based on ability and skill, and they're against using the state to force equality. I.e. gender quota's, race quota's, and so on.

                America was founded on a natural rights ideal, i.e. "all men are created equal" [amerika.org] means you are born as equal as you are going to get, and it is not the job of government to enforce equality or equity.

                Starting in the 1870s, but really picking up after WW2, the American government dedicated itself to Civil Rights, a regime in which governmen

            • Except for gay marriage, voting rights, felon disenfranchisement, prayer in school, mandatory standing for the national anthem, etc. And, depending on where the line is drawn for "most conservatives", active and vocal parts are significantly against equality with regard to gender, race and religion.

              And yet they can be egalitarian in other areas. How many will talk openly about the bell curve or the IQ/wealth of nations?

              Conservatives are not in favor of equality; to us, it is a mistaken value. We like what w

          • I'd be very interested to know who you actually consider a "conservative". If your definition held in today's society, I'd probably identify as one.

            However, it we're talking about the current group of people who identify as conservative..... you have it very badly wrong. You say conservatives support egalitarianism in politics and society? What cave have you been living in? Conservatives are spearheading voter suppression efforts at the activist level (targeted mailings to minorities with misinformati

            • Conservatives are spearheading voter suppression efforts at the activist level (targeted mailings to minorities with misinformation) at the local level (purging voter rolls that affect 99% minorities) and the state level (explicit gerrymandering along racial lines). Explicit immigration policies that aim to let in 99% white people.

              The Hart-Celler act changed American immigration to be mostly third-world in origin because third-world origin people vote consistently Leftist, even when it backfires on them mul

        • Re:Keep it Down Home (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <mashiki AT gmail DOT com> on Saturday August 18, 2018 @11:37AM (#57149852) Homepage

          Every four years, the other side has the chance to do the same thing itself. Apparently this is a venerable American tradition...

          There's a problem with your reasoning. The progressive left, and in general political left across the west have been frothing at the mouth and pushing to censor people for the better part of 15 years now. Now you've got an entire group of people that believe that free speech should be restricted if it hurts feelings and/or desire to expand hate speech laws to cover feelings. If you don't think so, you haven't really been paying attention. Things like deplatforming, pulling fire alarms, calling in bomb threats, and so on have been a staple for quite a while. The last oh 7-8 years or so, they've started moving directly into violence. You can see that with antifa most prominently, but can find it with any communist linked group in pretty much any country in Canada, US, or various EU countries.

          Universities are pretty damned cancerous these days in terms of stifling speech outside of what's approved, even here in Canada. The debacle with Lindsay Shepard is a good example, especially since these self declared liberals are now labeled as far-right by various media outlets, student unions, student groups, and so on.

          • There's a problem with your reasoning. The progressive left, and in general political left across the west have been frothing at the mouth and pushing to censor people for the better part of 15 years now. Now you've got an entire group of people that believe that free speech should be restricted if it hurts feelings and/or desire to expand hate speech laws to cover feelings. If you don't think so, you haven't really been paying attention.

            I've been paying attention to the fact that the two sides are not really all that different, they just do sometimes things differently. The conservatives have been doing these things for centuries, largely under religious guise and/or in family settings instead. So left-wing activists are doing that in schools? Frankly, I don't see how any of the sides is the lesser asshole in this clash.

            The last oh 7-8 years or so, they've started moving directly into violence.

            Ahhh, *you* haven't been paying attention to the last century [wikipedia.org], have you?

            Universities are pretty damned cancerous these days in terms of stifling speech outside of what's approved

            Maybe in America, not so much in large parts of E

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Mashiki ( 184564 )

              I've been paying attention to the fact that the two sides are not really all that different, they just do sometimes things differently. The conservatives have been doing these things for centuries, largely under religious guise and/or in family settings instead. So left-wing activists are doing that in schools? Frankly, I don't see how any of the sides is the lesser asshole in this clash.

              Oh this is mostly true, of course you've just forgotten that the left pretty much has a strangehold on culture and has for oh 60 odd years at this point in most of the west.

              Ahhh, *you* haven't been paying attention to the last century, have you?

              Sure have. Did you pay attention to the fact that antifa of today are just like the ones of the 1930's?

              Maybe in America, not so much in large parts of Europe. In terms of left-vs-right, I have yet to find a polarized school in my country.

              European schools were the ones to invent deplatforming under the guise of hate speech. You have yet to find a polarized school in your country? How would you know if the viewpoints you're exposed to have already been censored and cura

              • Oh this is mostly true, of course you've just forgotten that the left pretty much has a strangehold on culture and has for oh 60 odd years at this point in most of the west.

                Oh, my sweet summer child... You have no idea what it means when the left has a stranglehold on culture [wikipedia.org]

                You have yet to find a polarized school in your country? How would you know if the viewpoints you're exposed to have already been censored and curated.

                They're not. It's just that nobody gives a fuck in schools what your political leanings are. And why would they? That's not what a school is for. American schools, on the other way... [archive.org]

      • In other words, the needle swings.

        It's pegged all the way to the right at this point.

  • "Not close to launching" is not a denial (Score:4, Insightful)

    by drnb ( 2434720 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @10:07AM (#57149450)
    "Not close to launching" is not a denial of working on a censored and surveilled product. To be fair though, if that's what the local law require then they have no choice if they want to make a buck, excuse me, "engage with" such a country.
    • Engagement is how you get people on your side. If you're only willing to work with others on your own terms, that makes you isolated. It can also make you a mean bully. This is Trump's policy, you really think it's a good one?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by drnb ( 2434720 )

        Engagement is how you get people on your side.

        Nixon and Kissenger's engagement (ie what we've been doing since the 1970s) failed to liberalize China, exported large chunks of American industry and jobs to China, financed China's military growth, update their military technology and capabilities (ie force projection into their neighbor's waters) by decades, ...

        • They were the smart people. You're saying you don't want to listen to smart people when they advise you? This is the same idiocy that led to Brennan getting his security clearance revoked. Now the government has one fewer smart person on the outside doing good.

  • GOOG - origin myth was " Do No Evil" . What does this company stand for since dropping " do no evil"? To what purpose does its (evil by explicit omission) platform now support? Each time its employees reveal adverse " Do no evil" moral implications Google is lofted on its petard. Google whines " Sorry" but... we'll keep doing it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      They just streamlined the motto by removing the "no".

    • GOOG - origin myth was " Do No Evil" .

      No, no it was not. It was "Don't Be Evil".

    • Google's back is against the wall.

      They've hit a brick one called, "customer acquisition," and the next big fool pool is in China.

      Money, money, money.

      China has lots.

      So does the US gubmint.

  • ... Poohgle

  • From History of the World Part I
    Count de Monet: It is said that the people are revolting
    King Louis XVI : You said it. They stink on ice.
  • why should any company not fire any employee who refused to do the assigned work. If it is legal and part of the job.

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      They need them and they are, in this case, not easy to replace? You completely misconstrue the situation. Typical submissive personality. Not everyone is like that, fortunately.

    • If it's one employee, maybe. If it's a large percentage of your employees, maybe the new work isn't worth replacing a large chunk of your workforce.

  • Google's Being Pretty Evil (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Saturday August 18, 2018 @11:29AM (#57149794) Homepage Journal
    For a company whose first rule was "don't be evil," they sure have being pretty evil lately. I wonder if some of those Google employees are now asking themselves if they want to keep working at a place where they've had to revolt twice in less than a year (The first one being over AI in military contracts.)

    • For a company whose first rule was "don't be evil," they sure have being pretty evil lately. I wonder if some of those Google employees are now asking themselves if they want to keep working at a place where they've had to revolt twice in less than a year (The first one being over AI in military contracts.)

      Yes, there are still some legacy anti-evil people embedded within the corporate cancer known as the google. Unfortunately, I'm not actually surprised to find so little insight on Slashdot into the deeper issues. Didn't need any more evidence that Slashdot has become part of the problem and no part of any solution or solution approach...

      Also miss the "funny" comments of yore. Funniest diversion in this discussion was the stuff about not tolerating intolerant FAKE conservatives. It's like no one has ever hear

  • Note the total lack of the biggest tech story in months, if not all year: the deplatforming of Alex Jones.
    How totally outrageous it is for Slashdot not to run any story about it. It's been a major topic of discussion dead square in the center of Slashdot's subject matter.
    You can't let that one slide without making some kind of judgement, unless you're truly brainless.

    There is a conspiracy against free speech, especially conservative speech, perpetrated by all of big tech and the main stream media working in

    • Alex Jones is not "conservative" - he has made a profession out of being a fucking liar.

      • If that's true it's totally irrelevant, you absolute pea-brain conflation artist.
        It's a person saying their opinions in the public square being banned from the public square.

        Obviously you're a brainwashed authoritarian half-wit who accepts any justification for your emotions, so I'm sure any argumentation is lost on you.

        • When the doctor says "Every Day", he means it. You start skipping days, and.... you get your post.

          I am not commenting about whether Alex Jones should be banned from social media sites provided by corporations, or as your insane comment suggests, from "the public square".

          I am just saying that the lying sack of shit is not "conservative".

  • Futile. The force of business is such that the massive Chinese market will eventually determine the course of events, and the blowback from China will become greater and greater. Google may try to separate out the West and the East, but eventually China will demand changes even in Google's Western attitude and programming. Or, just the expense and difficulty of maintaining two worldviews and code sources will cause Google to eventually make a business decision to make the Chinese way the only way. More than

  • The Google employees understand and appreciate the 1st Amendment, but the owners and managers, and their lackeys, do not.

  • “I genuinely do believe we have a positive impact on our bottom line when we engage around the world“

