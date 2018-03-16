Yet Again, Google Tricked Into Serving Scam Amazon Ads (zdnet.com) 22
Zack Whittaker, reporting for ZDNet: For hours on Thursday, the top Google search result for "Amazon" was pointed to a scam site. The bad ad appeared at the very top of the search result for anyone searching for the internet retail giant -- even above the legitimate search result for Amazon.com. Anyone who clicked on the ad was sent to a page that tried to trick the user into calling a number for fear that their computer was infected with malware -- and not sent to Amazon.com as they would have hoped.
The page presents itself as an official Apple or Windows support page, depending on the type of computer you're visiting the page from. An analysis of the webpage's code showed that anyone trying to dismiss the popup box on the page would likely trigger the browser expanding to full-screen, giving the appearance of ransomware. A one-off event would be forgivable. But this isn't the first time this has happened. It's at least the second time in two years that Google has served up a malicious ad under Amazon's name.
If it loses them a few customers
... fine with me. The company responsible for destroying businesses that actually pay workers decently and don't abuse their warehouse workers -- I'm not going to shed a tear for them.
Bad karma yields bad results.
I've seen people run a search for "google". Clicking a fake Amazon instead of typing a-m-a-z-o-n-Ctrl+Enter doesn't surprise me.
Advertising is by its very nature an intent to deceive for profit.
These are just more blatant than most.
Just recently other sites I visit seemed to have a flood of full-screen popover ads, where I would see the main site for a few seconds while it loaded and then, BAM as the entire screen was filled with a warning about needing a virus scanner.
It seems like there's some kind of wave attack going on...
The pairing of articles here on /. is pretty funny (Score:4, Interesting)
... gets modern monoculture problems.
No news here.
Curiously enough, this is only due to both Google and Amazon being the only big players in their respective fields.
Google makes money from adverts whether the advert is just an advert or is spam, or malware. It really doesn't make any difference to google. I'd say that *you* are the one getting tricked if you believe what google says.