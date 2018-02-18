Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft The Internet

'Microsoft Should Scrap Bing and Call it Microsoft Search' (cnet.com) 150

Posted by msmash from the think-about-it dept.
Chris Matyszczyk, writing for CNET: Does anyone really have a deep, abiding respect for the Bing brand? Somehow, if ever I've heard the brand name being used, it seems to be in the context of a joke. That doesn't mean the service itself is to be derided. It does suggest, though, that the brand name doesn't incite passion or excesses of reverence. The Microsoft brand, on the other hand, has become much stronger under Satya Nadella's stewardship. It's gained respect. Especially when the company showed off its Surface Studio in 2016 and made Apple's offerings look decidedly bland. Where once Microsoft was a joke in an Apple ad, now it's a symbol of a resurgent company that's trying new things and sometimes even succeeding. The funny thing about Bing is that it's not an unsuccessful product -- at least not as unsuccessful as some might imagine. Last year, Redmond said it has a 9 percent worldwide search market share, enjoying a 25 percent share in the UK, 18 percent in France and 17 percent in Canada. And look at the US. Microsoft says it has a 33 percent share here. Wouldn't it be reasonable to think that going all the way with Microsoft branding and letting Bing drift into the retirement home for funny names might be a positive move?

'Microsoft Should Scrap Bing and Call it Microsoft Search' More | Reply

'Microsoft Should Scrap Bing and Call it Microsoft Search'

Comments Filter:

  • why? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    While I think the name Bing is SHIT. renaming it to Microsoft Search would only confuse the average user for no benefit whatsoever. What possible benefit do you think they would gain with a rename?

    • While I think the name Bing is SHIT. renaming it to Microsoft Search would only confuse the average user for no benefit whatsoever.

      Which is my most users call it "DuckDuckGo"

    • Re:why? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by stephanruby ( 542433 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:28PM (#56149006)

      I agree about the confusion. Also, let's apply the "Google" test to it.
      "You don't know what this is? Let me bing it for you."
      "You don't know what this is? Let me 'Microsoft Search' it for you."
      The second one doesn't roll off the tongue as much.

      In any case, to say that Microsoft has improved its reputation means that this CNET contributor is either completely out of touch with current reality, or is being paid to shill for Microsoft.

      Personally, I've never hated Microsoft is as much as I do now. [latimes.com]

      I hope Microsoft and its lawyers go to hell!

      • And on the other hand, here's a real conversation that I was privileged to observe:

        Alice: "How did people navigate before Google Maps?"
        Bob: "Uh... maps?"
        Alice: "No, I mean before Google Maps."

        There's something to be said for successfully claiming a generic word. Like "Windows".

      • if ever I've heard the brand name being used, it seems to be in the context of a joke

        That's actually true in my case, literally the only time I've heard Bing used is as a joke, "let me bing that for you" (laughter) and then they'll Google it, or DDG it, or whatever. Having your brand exist as a joke means you probably need to fix it.

        • if ever I've heard the brand name being used, it seems to be in the context of a joke

          That's actually true in my case, literally the only time I've heard Bing used is as a joke, "let me bing that for you" (laughter) and then they'll Google it, or DDG it, or whatever. Having your brand exist as a joke means you probably need to fix it.

          Lately google has been less accurate than bing. Anything search starting with "+torrent +magnet ..." gets no relevant results on google but has relevant results on bing.

          I've also noticed with google certain searches silently default to americanised english no matter what is entered, and results using the original keywords are ommitted. "Serialised data objects" gets turned into "Serialized data objects", and pages with the UK spelling are not returned even though they are more relevant than the US-spelling

      • In any case, to say that Microsoft has improved its reputation means that this CNET contributor is either completely out of touch with current reality, or is being paid to shill for Microsoft.

        Not to mention that their market share figures seem inflated. I can't speak for other countries - but if their share in Canada was as high as 17%, surely I'd know at least one person who uses Bing. I don't. Besides, their OS defaults to Edge or IE, and THOSE default to Bing. So even if their figures were true, that would hardly be an indication of an improved reputation. In fact, it seems rather embarrassing.

        Maybe those figures aren't based on search traffic volume. Maybe they're based on the number of peop

    • The dictionary definition of bing:
      A heap or pile

      I want to ask Microsoft, "your search engine is a heaping pile of *what*, exactly?"

  • easy (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, 2018 @04:44PM (#56148780)

    They figured "Microsoft Search" would associate it with something negative, while Bing would be neutral.

    • Not sure. Always wondered if 'Bing' was not chosen because 1. the domain was free, 2. the domain name was short, 3. "Bing" is the famous and most liked character of Friends ...

      • ... 3. "Bing" is the famous and most liked character of Friends ...

        Then they should have called it "Chandler". They could have used that instead of Cortana. Not only would they be differentiating themselves by having a male voice for their assistant, they would also have a single name by which to call all of their assistant's functions, just as Google does.

        • ... 3. "Bing" is the famous and most liked character of Friends ...

          Then they should have called it "Chandler". They could have used that instead of Cortana. Not only would they be differentiating themselves by having a male voice for their assistant, they would also have a single name by which to call all of their assistant's functions, just as Google does.

          IIRC, male voices are harder to hear over background noise; you have to raise the volume. Female voices (slightly higher pitched than male voices) can be heared at a lower volume.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by jeril ( 88660 )

      I was dubious of Bing because Microsoft appeared not to stand behind their product. It was like they wanted to hide their brand in shame.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      It was orginally MSN Search but they lost too google because they were being massive dicks and loading the pretty much whole first page and often more with irrelevant paid for searches, they just got worse and worse, so loser name, associated with a looser search engine. Lets not kid around B in Bing for Ballmer, it was ego nothing more and nothing less.

      Besides they just can't take it back, NOOOOOOOO else how could I mock them with this, keeping in mind Balmy Ballmer did sell insurace before he conned Gate

  • Why not cortana (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cortana is less silly name that can be taken a bit more seriously, and it's already kind of intertwined with Bing

    • The whole reason not Cortana and why Microsoft chose Bing is that they envisioned the name of their search being verbed and used by the masses. "Hey how many carbon atoms in a buckyball? One sec, let me Bing it". They did some product placement a few years ago in several shows to prominently display Bing and for characters to actually say "bing it". An episode of Big Bang Theory, and one of Criminal Minds I think. It was actually kind of funny.

      The article is actually rather funny. The whole article is

  • Bing Video Search is the best porn site (Score:5, Informative)

    by CaseCrash ( 1120869 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @04:48PM (#56148794)
    The main search is ok, but the video search is the best porn congregator there is. Searches everything, hover to preview the video, etc. Microsoft nailed it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      The main search is ok, but the video search is the best porn congregator there is. Searches everything, hover to preview the video, etc. Microsoft nailed it.

      I see what you did there...

    • Be that as it may, it doesn't really help them as far as advertising and brand recognition goes. I don't see Microsoft running any Super Bowl ads about their ability to help find porn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      "Microsoft Wank"

    • So clearly Microsoft should team with Lopez and Marx and call it "Avenue Q".

  • âoeBixbyâ. Now there is a horrible name IMHO.

  • I google everything with Bing now. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    bada Bing

  • Bing is fine (Score:5, Interesting)

    by eclectro ( 227083 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:01PM (#56148884)

    I don't find the name to be bad. Bing as a search engine has evolved and has been steadily improving to the point that it suffices for 95% of my searches. It clearly has become a viable alternative to those who want to de-google their lives.

    Those who deride the name probably have another agenda.

    • Seriously, this. Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Altavista, DogPile, Lycos - are *any* of those names anything more than just monikers? Do any of them sound more "professional"? The only one I can think of without searching that did so and sounded like a descriptor was Infoseek.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sgage ( 109086 )

        I remember when Google first arrived on the scene. My first thought was "what a stupid name!". Think about it... Google? It made me faintly nauseous. I'm not sure Bing is any worse.

        In any case, with Google's success it became cool to have double-oh's in your software's stupid-ass, nonsense, meaningless names, as if some SuccessMagic would rub off of Google: Ooyala, Joomla, Moodle, Hadoop, and on and on. I have taken a vow never to use any software with 'oo' in its name. Including Google.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Bing works in China. Google is blocked. That should tell you something.

      If you want to de-google then it doesn't make much sense to run to someone just as bad. Try DuckDuckGo or similar perhaps.

      • It tells us that Microsoft is more than happy to bow to the will of oppressive regimes no matter how many woman and children are slaughtered so long as they can turn a profit. That's what you meant, right?

  • Did /. at least get paid for this Microsoft Ad? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:01PM (#56148888) Homepage

    I have to take issue with basically everything positive said about Microsoft in TFA.

    I've been continually losing respect regarding Microsoft's ability to put out a quality product in just about any product space. The only thing I can really say about that isn't totally negative about any of their products is that they haven't made Office (not Office 365) worse.

    If I was to look at the number of people who use Bing, I would immediately break them down into two groups:
    1) People who's work organizations won't allow them to change any system settings or add any software (including Chrome).
    2) People who are too stupid to specify Google as their default search engine.

    Cue the ACs that feel that I'm unfairly maligning Microsoft...

    • Re:Did /. at least get paid for this Microsoft Ad? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:12PM (#56148930)

      Have to agree. There's not a lot of positive images with the Microsoft brand name. The brand name most definitely has not improved under new leadership. I think this CNET guy has drunk too much kool-aid.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I use Bing on some of my computers, purely because it's not Google. None of my systems uses Google as the default search engine. Google is not that far ahead anymore. The alternatives are useful.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by unity ( 1740 )
      Besides the fact that I greatly prefer Bing to Google for the results it returns, I'll add another:

      3. People that use bing because it pays them. With the Bing rewards points for simply using it, I rack up enough to get at least $5 gift card a month and sometimes 2. Yes, I'm a penny pinching cheap S.O.B. and one of these days I'm gonna win one of their sweepstakes as well.

      • It's worth noting that most of the people who do bing rewards (which incidentally did switch to the microsoft rewards brand recently) are using google for all their real searches, and are just mashing the keyboard into bing. I know that's what I do. And that can account for potentially the majority of bing searches since they incentivise far more searches than a normal person would perform in a day. Bing's market share is people who mash their keyboards for money, and then go do all their legit searches via

  • Microsoft Should Scrap Bing and Call it Microsoft Search

    Scrap it and rename it? Seems a bit wasteful - unless what was meant was "don't scrap it at all."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jeremyp ( 130771 )

      If they are planning to scrap it, they could rename it to anything. I vote for fartscrabbler.

  • Missed opportunity (Score:5, Funny)

    by The Grim Reefer ( 1162755 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:09PM (#56148918)
    They really missed an opportunity with Edge and Cortana. Edge should have been called "Bada" and Cortana "Boom" Just think of the marketing they could have done with Bada Bing, Bada Boom.
  • After all, in 'The Island [youtube.com]' (2005), set in the year 2019, the 'Information Directory [script-o-rama.com]' looks suspiciously like Bing.

  • Its the same kind of cluttered and portalesque search engine that was MSN and yahoo and all the others. Google went that way so i switched to duck duck go a few years ago due in part to no tracking and its slimed down no nonsense interface. I mean tahts why we all started using google in the first place right?

    Google maps on the other hand i do continue to use because openstreetmap just doesn't do it for me personally. Very frequently, typing in part of an address gets me somewhere else in the world

    • I mean tahts why we all started using google in the first place right?

      Altavista started that trend.

      • Altavista was still the best search engine available at the time google was released. For the amount of conent, and lack of barriers to that content. Also, the search operators available. Being able to force the inclusion of a specific phrase or keyword while simultaneously excluding another, was revolutionary for search in the late 90's. Google's own search operators eventually surpassed Altavistas, and the amount of content they had indexed. For a while I went between the two as they produced wildy d

    • slimed down no nonsense interface. I mean tahts why we all started using google in the first place right?

      People like me switched to Google because it worked better than anything else out there. The clean interface was just a bonus. Do you remember how crappy most search engines were back then?

  • Bing is a recursive acronym (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Stormwatch ( 703920 ) <rodrigogirao@hot ... ail.com minus pi> on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:19PM (#56148968) Homepage

    Have you ever noticed this? B - I - N - G - Bing Is Not Google.

    • It's not an acronym. Microsoft would never be that clever. It was named after a strip club in a TV show that Microsoft executives liked. That's more Microsoft's style.

    • Have you ever noticed this? B - I - N - G - Bing Is Not Google.

      It's also a marketing fail. You know what is really good at getting people to stop using their favorite search engine? Reinforcing that you're not the same.

    • No, but *nice*. I shall use that in the future. Thanks.

  • Bing still serves pictures - score one for MS. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by az-saguaro ( 1231754 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:20PM (#56148974)

    A few days ago here on Slashdot was an article about Google changing the way it handles image searches. Due to a dispute with a commercial entity (Getty Images if I recall correctly), Google was no longer going to serve the full image when you clicked on the thumbnail, just take you to the origin website. It would have made much more sense to just offer content owners a way to opt out of having their images displayed. The Slashdot replies are full of sensible comments and insights.

    This weekend, Google made the switch. Now, you can no longer preview an image in Google, not from any source. For me, doing a lot of graphic and imagery intensive work, that was one of Google's most important features. Now suddenly, Google sucks for that purpose. I just tried doing image searches on Bing, and they still work properly, I can see the full image.

    Brand loyalty has nothing to do with anything. Getting the job done is everything. So now, when I need to find images, hello Bing, get lost Google. MS should find a way to capitalize on that. Starting with a name change wouldn't be a bad idea.

  • The URL can be www.microsoftsearch.com That's convenient. Great idea!

  • While I think the name Bing is SHIT.

    I agree. But then again Matyszczyk doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it?

  • "Live" (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @06:06PM (#56149186) Homepage

    Microsoft abandoned the "Live" branding in favor of "Bing", and I personally believe this is one of their all time greatest fuckups. Google has the "Play" branding, with "Play Store", "Play Games", "Play Music", "Play Videos" and others. Microsoft's "Live" brand was very similar, and especially with the onset of live streaming that we're seeing, they would have easily had a good and simplistic marketing campaign. Instead, we have Google (YouTube), Facebook (ugh...), and Amazon (Twitch) corning the market currently, with MS not giving fuck all to what could have been the highlight of their business.

  • ... should be something straightforward.
    We say "I have googled", but what is the past participle of "to bing", is it "bung"?
    Come to think of it -- what is the past and pp of DuckDuckGo -- DuckDuckWent and DuckDuckGone?
  • I mean if T-Mobile can tm magenta and google already considered a verb, then just name it "Search"

  • Many may think Microsoft Search is Windows Help (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bad idea. Bing is unique and less encumbered by preconceived notions as to what it is.

    Many would think Microsoft Search is primarily intended for finding information about Windows, Office 365, etc. Then there's the trust and bias factors to consider. Bing is a more neutral name. Maybe renaming is a good idea, but not to Microsoft Search.

    Personally, I find Bing to work well and if Microsoft further improves it, I'll use it more. Many others likely feel the same way. Google results get worse and worse, intent

  • DuckDuckGo uses yahoo which uses bing.

    Works for me.

  • BING is up there with Adware or popups with its level of dislike.
  • Make use it.

Slashdot Top Deals

Credit ... is the only enduring testimonial to man's confidence in man. -- James Blish

Close