Microsoft Unveils Improved AI-powered Search Features for Bing
Microsoft unveiled a handful of new intelligent search features for Bing at an event held in San Francisco this week. From a report: Powered by AI, the search updates are meant to provide more thorough answers and allow for more conversational or general search queries. First, when answering a question, Bing will now validate its answers by sourcing a number of websites, not just one. And in cases where there are two valid perspectives, like, for example, in response to the question, "Is cholesterol bad," they'll be aggregated and Bing will show both at the top of the search page. Additionally, when there's more than one way to answer a query, Bing will provide a carousel of answers. The Bing team is also adding relevant analogies or comparisons to search answers that make the provided information easier to understand. [...] Bing will also help users find answers to broad or conversational queries by asking clarifying questions that will help refine the search. And Microsoft also introduced Bing's advanced image search capabilities, which will now let users search images or objects within images to, for example, help them track down a particular fashion item they'd like to purchase.
The users will be thrilled! (Score:1)
Both of them.
It looks like you're writing a letter (Score:2)
Outlook (Score:2)
I'd be happy if Outlook simply respected the fucking quotes when you search for something so that searching for "Cloud Admin & Security" didn't return every fucking email with, "&" in it.
Re: (Score:2)
I remember a time when search engines respected logical operators, quotes and parentheses. A time before it was decided that the algorithms knew better than I did how form a keyword search and all queries should be parsed as natural language.
Somewhat on-topic (Score:2)
I had to use Bing the other day for a search engine. I was playing around with an old system with a base install of Win2k SP4 on it.
But nothing else had been upgraded, so IE5.
Only search engine site that would load, was Bing.
I searched for several, what I thought were, basic ideas (win2k security patches post SP4, latest version of IE to work on Win2k, etc) and the results Bing returned were *garbage*, like BS spam sites, crack-sites, stuff that wasn't even relevant, except for keyboard bombing.
A pathetic s
Sometimes Bing is better than Google (Score:2)
I've done some image searches where Bing produces results and Google comes up with none.
I'm pretty sure Bing has better video search (which the conspiracy theorist in me thinks might be due to Google wanting to favour YouTube results).
Why you still need Google to search for Microsoft KB articles is a mystery for the ages. You'd think that'd be a major embarrassment that Microsoft would have had as #1 on their priority list to fix.
Clippy Search...? (Score:2)
I HOPE we don't use MS AI for that example... (Score:2)
And in cases where there are two valid perspectives, like, for example, in response to the question, "Is cholesterol bad,"
And that is the AI search example they use to boast about their new search feature? As educated as (most) of society and populations in general are these days, we know a hell of a lot more concrete general knowledge that we can all just matter-of-factly say out of our flapping lips solely because it's proven and backed by substantial scientific and application proof, why the fuck are we wasting training it with Johnny Six-pack and Sally Manicure's questions?
Back off my going-overboard rant here, but I hope
Rename it to Bling. (Score:1)
So many more people be like yo bling search it. No one wants to say they binged it.
Bing vs. Google by Bing (Score:2)
- "Is bing bad?". There is no vs. comparison at the top and the first 4 results ("Is Bing still bad?", "Whats so bad about Bing?", "This is why you dislike Bing", "Why Bing sucks. Top 5 reasons") seem to be very clear on this front.
- "is google bad?". A vs. comparison does appear above the standard search results: "Google is evil" vs. "Why is google so good". The first 4 results below ("Google is evil", "Google: good or bad", "Is too much