Google's Mobile Search Results Now Include Videos Of Celebrities Answering Your Questions

Google is testing a new feature that will allow celebrities and other notable figures to answer users' search queries directly in the form of "selfie" videos posted in the Google Search results. From a report: The company says this program is initially being piloted on mobile with a handful of people for now, including Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, Jonathan Yeo and Dominique Ansel. Of course, the celebs aren't answering users' queries in real-time. Instead, Google has had them pre-record their videos in response to what it already knows are some of fans' most-asked questions typed into the Google search box.

  Video search results?

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @01:56PM (#55697019)
    Wow, I get to hear a celeb drone on and on, taking twenty times longer to convey the answer to me than it would take for me to read the answer. Sign me up! :)

    • Think about it from the celebrity's point of view, though... they get asked the same questions over and over every time they interact with their fans, and if they don't answer in a friendly way as if it's the first time that oh-so-fascinating question has been asked... a twitter-mob forms to harass them for it.

      So they sit down on camera and answer the most common questions, once, and maybe they don't have to answer those same questions as often for the rest of their careers.

      • OK...and that's kind of the bargain people enter into when their whole life depends on having a camera jammed in their face. That is to say, I don't give a fuck about their convenience for the same reasons I don't give a fuck about what restaurant they were seen dining at and with whom.
  • An I would want this why? Even if I was a fan of the celebrity I can't think of anything more annoying than to sit though a video rather than read the answer in a quarter of the time.

  • Gawd no! And btw "Priyanka Chopra" sounds like an exotic fish meal I'd order in a fancy restaurant.

  • And zero fucks were given about these "celebrities". Who the fuck are they and why are they important?

    I'd rather have a _real_ conversation with a teacher or minister to understand today's real problems ... not some invented first world "problem."

    • >Who the fuck are they and why are they important?

      This isn't for you. I agree that celebrity worship is silly, but that won't make it go away. Fans have wallets, that makes celebrities important. Fans make or break celebrities' careers... so this happens.

  • If I'm forced to watch celebrity videos when doing searches on Google, I will no longer do searches on Google. Plenty of other search engines out there. Problem solved.

  • Is Global Warming real?

