Google's Mobile Search Results Now Include Videos Of Celebrities Answering Your Questions

Google is testing a new feature that will allow celebrities and other notable figures to answer users' search queries directly in the form of "selfie" videos posted in the Google Search results. From a report: The company says this program is initially being piloted on mobile with a handful of people for now, including Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, Jonathan Yeo and Dominique Ansel. Of course, the celebs aren't answering users' queries in real-time. Instead, Google has had them pre-record their videos in response to what it already knows are some of fans' most-asked questions typed into the Google search box.
Think about it from the celebrity's point of view, though... they get asked the same questions over and over every time they interact with their fans, and if they don't answer in a friendly way as if it's the first time that oh-so-fascinating question has been asked... a twitter-mob forms to harass them for it.
So they sit down on camera and answer the most common questions, once, and maybe they don't have to answer those same questions as often for the rest of their careers.
Gawd no! And btw "Priyanka Chopra" sounds like an exotic fish meal I'd order in a fancy restaurant.
Why would anyone want a celebrity to give an answer? Do people think that somehow math or history answers are better because some actor or musician gives it?
Idiocracy, I thought you were a joke...
I'd pay money to have Bill Murray respond to your question with "Lighten up, Francis." Because not everything is life or death. Geez, who wouldn't want will Ferrell personally answering "What's the best way to spread Christmas cheer?"
And zero fucks were given about these "celebrities". Who the fuck are they and why are they important?
I'd rather have a _real_ conversation with a teacher or minister to understand today's real problems
... not some invented first world "problem."
>Who the fuck are they and why are they important?
This isn't for you. I agree that celebrity worship is silly, but that won't make it go away. Fans have wallets, that makes celebrities important. Fans make or break celebrities' careers... so this happens.
