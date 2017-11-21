New Windows Search Interface Borrows Heavily From MacOS (arstechnica.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Press clover-space on a Mac (aka apple-space or command-space to Apple users) and you get a search box slap bang in the middle of the screen; type things into it and it'll show you all the things it can find that match. On Windows, you can do the same kind of thing -- hit the Windows key and then start typing -- but the results are shown in the bottom left of your screen, in the Start menu or Cortana pane. The latest insider build of Windows, build 17040 from last week, has a secret new search interface that looks a lot more Mac-like. Discovered by Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia, set a particular registry key and the search box appears in the middle of the screen. The registry key calls it "ImmersiveSearch" -- hit the dedicated key, and it shows a simple Fluent-designed search box and results. This solution looks and feels a lot like Spotlight on macOS.
I though Apple only copied everyone? (Score:2)
The thing I don't get about Windows 10 is its continual upgrade. This means there is always changes to the UI, which can get annoying... Sure I like a change in UI for my home system, but that is me and I like trying new things, but I have seen users stop in Panic because I have changed the background from #3366CC to #0033CC just so the white text would be easier to see. I had to deal with many angry emails from this change.
Bad (Score:1)
All of it (Score:2)
Instead of focusing on this stuff, Apple should instead focus on making a decent piece of hardware: like a keyboard that doesn't suck. I'm sure someone in the world likes that keyboard, but there don't seem to be many.
Why stop now? (Score:2)
Copying Apple has worked for 30 years. Why quit now?
http://applemuseum.bott.org/se... [bott.org]
Copies all the way down (Score:2)
It's worth noting that Apple copied Spotlight's current interface from an app called Quicksilver. Sherlock, Apple's previous search interface (also cribbed by Windows), was taken from an app called Watson. While I'm at it, don't forget that iBooks was copied from Delicious Library and then later reproduced across with Windows ecosystem.
It's the circle of life.