Russia To Act Against Google if Sputnik, RT Get Lower Search Rankings

Paresh Dave and Jack Stubbs, reporting for Reuters: The Kremlin will take action against Alphabet's Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia's chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday. Alexander Zharov, head of media regulator Roskomnadzor, said his agency sent a letter to Google on Tuesday requesting clarification on comments Saturday by Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt about how the Russian websites would be treated in search, according to Interfax. "We will receive an answer and understand what to do next," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying. "We hope our opinion will be heard, and we won't have to resort to more serious" retaliatory measures.
I'm getting pretty tired of the whole "Russia narrative" that we get subjected to here at Slashdot again and again and again and again.
A Slashdot search for "russia" [slashdot.org] and a Slashdot search for "linux" [slashdot.org] both have Thursday October 19, 2017 as the date of the earliest submission listed on the first page of results.
So we get subjected to a submission about Russia just about as often as we get to read something about Linux!
It gets worse when we do a Slashdot search for "programming" [slashdot.org]. The earliest submission on the
Well, wah? Maybe if Trump didn't provably collude with Russia you would have less undesirable news in your feed? Think about it that way.
What I do worry about is that in many of these more political stories the comments often seem very reactionary. For example, on the stories about how Russia used Facebook to drive the left and right further apart. There you get comments like "nothing to see here, we always had propaganda, doing it through Facebook doesn't change mu
>> No, they do not distort facts or information
Exactly what do you think hiding search results is then?
It's their RIGHT to organize search rankings as they see fit, and the right of others to accuse them of bias in suits. That's capitalism. It's funny when conservatives don't support these things just because it's xyz company that isn't 100% republican.
If the content comes from outside my country, maybe the content should be downranked. It's not just a Russia thing, it's a relevance thing.
Someone call Perez - Pelosi's off her meds again.
Google is big enough that if they were to "black hole" enough of Russia's systems, they would be effectively booted off the Internet.
So long as it's not an actual government agency doing it, the various governments can just toss up their hands and say, "Hey, you pissed off a private company. Isn't capitalism great?"
A good reaction to this demand is to set all the top search results for "Putin" to be related to organized crime and corruption.
See who caves first.
When will Russia learn that they can't force us to acquiesce by issuing an endless stream of threats and lies?
Google are absolutely going the right thing. Just as well, they can afford to.
Putin can go and fuck himself.