Russia To Act Against Google if Sputnik, RT Get Lower Search Rankings

Posted by msmash
Paresh Dave and Jack Stubbs, reporting for Reuters: The Kremlin will take action against Alphabet's Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia's chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday. Alexander Zharov, head of media regulator Roskomnadzor, said his agency sent a letter to Google on Tuesday requesting clarification on comments Saturday by Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt about how the Russian websites would be treated in search, according to Interfax. "We will receive an answer and understand what to do next," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying. "We hope our opinion will be heard, and we won't have to resort to more serious" retaliatory measures.

  • Is this a new SEO technique? "Note to self: Ask the government to help me increase my page ranking"

  • in all fairness (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the content comes from outside my country, maybe the content should be downranked. It's not just a Russia thing, it's a relevance thing.

  • Google is big enough that if they were to "black hole" enough of Russia's systems, they would be effectively booted off the Internet.

    So long as it's not an actual government agency doing it, the various governments can just toss up their hands and say, "Hey, you pissed off a private company. Isn't capitalism great?"

  • A good reaction to this demand is to set all the top search results for "Putin" to be related to organized crime and corruption.

    See who caves first.

  • When will Russia learn that they can't force us to acquiesce by issuing an endless stream of threats and lies?

    Google are absolutely going the right thing. Just as well, they can afford to.

    Putin can go and fuck himself.

