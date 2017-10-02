Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Scraps Controversial Policy That Gave Free Access To Paywalled Articles Through Search

For years, Google has provided a nifty trick to get around subscriptions for newspapers and magazines. But the company is now doing away with it. From a report: Google is ending its controversial First Click Free (FCF) policy that publishers loathed because it required them to allow Google search results access to news articles hidden behind a paywall. The company is replacing the decade-old FCF with Flexible Sampling, which allows publishers instead to decide how many (if any) articles they want to allow potential subscribers to access. Google says it's also working on a suite of new tools to help publishers reach new audiences and grow revenue. Via FCF, users could access an article for free but would be prompted to log-in or subscribe if they clicked anywhere else on the page. Publishers were required to allow three free articles per day which Google indexed so that they appeared in searches for a particular topic or keyword. Opting out of the FCF feature was detrimental because it demoted a publisher's ranking on Google Search and Google News.

  • One can only hope. (Score:3)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:48AM (#55292429)
    Hopefully, Google will also recognize paywalled sites and refuse to index them, or at least put them at the bottom of the results.

    • Hopefully, Google will also recognize paywalled sites and refuse to index them, or at least put them at the bottom of the results.

      TFA literally says they are giving them an alternate means to have their sites indexed. It's the exact opposite of good news because it just blocks an avenue by which to read things for free which would otherwise be behind a paywall.

  • Best Solution (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:49AM (#55292439)
    Give me as a user the optional to hide sites with paywalls.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Indeed. Or at least put the result at the bottom of the page with a big red P next to it.

  • I too have a decades-old policy: I don't use pay-walled sites.

  • I have found that if you enforce javascript blocking using NoScript, some sites that only want you to be able to view a certain 'count' of articles for free just can't keep track and don't block you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I have found that if you enforce javascript blocking using NoScript, some sites that only want you to be able to view a certain 'count' of articles for free just can't keep track and don't block you.

      Block the cookies they use to keep track of you, block the javascript they use to do shit you don't need, block pretty much all third party shit because it's pretty much parasites, block Flash because only a fucking idiot runs Flash on the general internet.

      If it ends up being paywalled, block the whole site and

  • Sigh, Google (Score:3)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @11:16AM (#55292707)

    I DONT WANT content in search results that I can't actually view.

    Fine, get rid of FCF if you want, but then either blacklist subscription sites from search indexes, OR require indexed content match what I can see and
    give me a checkbox to omit them from search results (preferably checked by default).

