Apple Replaces Bing With Google as Search Engine For Siri and Spotlight (geekwire.com) 13
Apple is ditching Bing and will now use Google to power the default search engine for Siri, Search within iOS (iOS search bar), and Spotlight on Mac. From a report: TechCrunch reported Monday that Apple users will now see search results powered by Google, instead of Bing, when using those tools. For example, when an iPhone user asks Siri a question that needs a search engine result, the voice assistant will now pull from Google, not Bing. Apple will still use Bing for image search queries using Siri or Spotlight on Mac, TechCrunch reported. Apple said the move was done for consistency; its Safari browser uses Google as the default search engine. In a statement, the company told TechCrunch that "we have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible." Google is reportedly paying Apple $3 billion this year to remain as the default search engine on iPhones and iPads.
All the data (Score:2)
I'll switch my search engine for $1 billion (Score:2)
Paypal only, please.
New billion-dollar deal for Apple with Google? (Score:3)
Based on this news it looks like Google just sweetened that deal.
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately you can still change the default search engine - I'm using DuckDuckGo on both my phone and my computer. It seems to work about as well as Google.
Heck, on those occasions I've been dissatisfied with DDG's results and tried it on Google, I get the similar poor results from Mountain View.
Darn it (Score:2)
And I had just finally gotten used to saying "let me Bing that for you".
Re: (Score:2)