Google Rival Yelp Claims Search Giant Broke Promise Made to Regulators

Posted by msmash
Online-reviews firm Yelp alleged that Google is breaking a promise it made as part of a 2012 regulatory settlement to not scrape content from certain third-party sites including Yelp, escalating its yearslong battle against the search giant. Yelp said in a letter late Sunday to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen that Google is using Yelp photos for local-business listings in its search results, despite Yelp's formal request that Google not pull such content from its site. From a report: As part of a December 2012 settlement to end an FTC investigation into Google, the tech giant agreed to not use content, including photos and user reviews, from third-party sites that opted out of such scraping. Google's commitment lasts through 2017 and applies to a variety of its products, including its local-business listings. "This is a flagrant violation of Google's promises to the FTC, and the FTC should reopen the Google case immediately," said Luther Lowe, Yelp's public-policy chief. Yelp has emerged as a leading critic of Google because the site believes the search giant unfairly uses its influence to stifle competitors.

  • Hu? I see nothing in the yelp.com/robots.txt file which prevent google from accessing the site. Did I miss something someware?

    • Yes, you missed the part where Google copied their images and serves them up themselves as part of Googles shopping network, an act of questionable legality if it werent for the court order demanding they stop doing it at the request of businesses regardless of the acts legality.
  • I'm sure that this could all be worked out if Yelp just purchased some advertising space on Google.
  • Funny, actually sad, considering Google Corporate motto. Add Google trying to patent public domain technology,
    https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]
    1/2 of their revenue coming from the US Government & military, (aka, selling YOU the user out)
    http://politicalblindspot.com/... [politicalblindspot.com]
    Google is just a company, like most corporations today. There is little concern about people, it's all about profit. If people get hurt, so what as long as investors get a return.

