Bing is 'Bigger Than You Think', Says Microsoft (onmsft.com) 92
Microsoft said this week that Bing is "bigger than you think" and provided some numbers that could be a surprise to many. The company claims that fully one-third of searches in the US are powered by Bing, either directly or through Yahoo or AOL (both of which provide results generated by Microsoft). From a report: With 9% market share worldwide and 12 billion monthly searches, almost half of that (5 billion) comes from the United States where Bing has 33% market share.
So True (Score:4, Interesting)
I suspect many non-porn Bing searches are variations on "How do I set Google as my default search?"
MS AI Sexbot eating its own dog food (Score:2)
About 40% are how to switch to Google as default.
60% are from Microsoft's AI, Tay trying to search how to meet sexy alt-right single men [technologyreview.com].
Tay keeps re-submitting because bing thinks she wants to buy packs of American Singles [amazon.com]. White cheese, of course!
Re: So True (Score:2)
And this matters to me... (Score:1, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:1)
... how?
Viable alternative to google/news, which is teh suck and getting worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:And this matters to me... (Score:5, Funny)
It's controlled by a big corporation, so you should use Bing instead.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, except google is also a convicted monopolist.
Re: (Score:2)
Google values censorship.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep doing business with megacorps that censors because free speech is an antiquated idea that should be burned. It's not like megacorps are the gatekeepers to the internet or anything.
"I care more about the label on the boot that's on my neck than the boot itself."... You're a tool.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, I'm a leftie, screaming my lungs out about corporate power, regulatory capture and monopolies is my bread and butter. So I'm hazing you for being late to the party you precious little snowflake.
"I care more about the label on the boot that's on my neck than the boot itself."... You're a tool.
Nice strawman.
Re: (Score:3)
What's so horrible about google?
1. Their search results have gotten progressively worse of late. it's either so fuzzy as to have half the top results completely irrelevant, or "verbatim" won't come up with anything because of spacing or the literal order of words is incorrect.
2. Search for "driver download" and you'll get some very shady websites, many of which don't actually provide driver downloads...and they do nothing about it. Same for "teamviewer" and other legitimate tools that get hijacked by "your computer has a virus" websites.
Re: (Score:2)
What's so horrible about google?
I said google news, not "google". Google is another issue. Figure out what's horrible about Google for yourself. I well help you with google news: it sucks, the format is crap, the concept is crap, the news search is crap, it gets worse with each revision... what the fuck. What are they thinking.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want a VIABLE alternative then look to DuckDuckGo, not bing... never bing... never, ever bing...
I forced myself to use DuckDuckGo for a month, by the end of the month, I was rerunning most of my searches with the "!g" tag to do the search on Google since DuckDuckGo results weren't what I was looking for.
Re: (Score:2)
Viable how?
Google's results have ben in decline for a while, but for anything even slightly non-trivial Bing rarely even gives more than one or two results in the first page that are actually relevant. Every time I use them it's like returning to the bad old days when Alta Vista and Ask Jeeves. (I do computer repair, so end up doing a lot of searches on other people's computers with the default engine)
Re: (Score:2)
... how?
Viable alternative to google/news, which is teh suck and getting worse.
Oh, some googley googler had mod points today, and hanging on Slashdot instead of working, mercy me. Look... the rot that is eating Google out from the outside... you are part of it.
Re: (Score:2)
... how?
They put up a story that isn't about Trump or the Google memo, and you're complaining?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
That and many browsers will have its default search engine as Bing or Yahoo. And still they are #2 behind Google.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, Google is the default search on chrome, and that includes many smartphones (which are a very popular device to run searches on these days)
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, it doesn't make any sense. Why would they name a service that you use to Google things "Bing"?
Re: (Score:2)
No, this is the real Bing [youtube.com]. BING!
Re: (Score:1)
Bing
Is
Not
Google.
I rest my case.
Re: (Score:1)
It's actually the same 10% as the rest of the world. They've padded the stats out with bot traffic.
Bing is a Me too product. (Score:2)
I haven't found any real advantage of Bing over Google other than some cosmetic stuff. I remember Microsoft Adds a while back showing that without the cosmetic differences Bing and Google were not differential. Which pretty much failed. Because if you are already using one product why would you change over to an other product that does the same thing?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, maybe you feel like someone else should be spying on you for a change.
This brings an interesting question though: would you rather have one search engine know almost everything about you or would you rather have multiple search engines know a lot but nowhere near everything about you?
Re: (Score:2)
Bing maps is wqy faster than Google maps.
Bing VIDEO is really good (Score:5, Informative)
search Bing for whatever porn you want, let's say tentacle henai, then click on the "Video" tab. It will pull up lots of videos of tentacle hentai. Also you can watch these videos from Bing search results without going to the video's originating website (which can be very sketchy and full of malware)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure Microsoft will talk about this use case in their next commercial.
Re: (Score:2)
You do not need to sign in to change the filter setting. You can do it without a Bing account. You can even do it from your browser's "Private Window".
Re: (Score:2)
"Hay Siri, show me some tentacle porn videos."
"Alexa, order more man-size kleenex and a mop."
Fake news (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody already created a malware that changes everyone's default search Engine to Google. In fact they created 2 - iOS and Android. Witness the dumbing down of an AMerica addicted to "smart" phones - smart because between the phone and the person using it we know only one is smart.
Yeah (Score:1)
The just got back from swimming in the pool, and the water was cold...
hmmmm (Score:1)
Using your monopoly power to force Windows 10 users to perform any Contana search request through Bing sure helps... but of course Google isn't much better.
Commoditization (Score:3)
I don't care how big Google or Bing is. Search is a commodity now. I don't really care which farm grew my morning grapefruit either.
I Switched to Bing (Score:3)
I've been proudly using Bing every since Google trampled on Free Speech and fired James Damore.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a bit extreme... Maybe protest by setting yourself on fire or something, but using Bing?!
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't have to be deliberate for MS to count it as a win.
Bing API is good (Score:3)
Not enough to see a giant dick on their homepage (Score:2)
9% market share (Score:1)
Nope, that is actually right around what I would have guessed.
The only time I use Bing is when Firefox screws up and somehow changes the default from Google to Bing. Now someone tell me why this keeps happening so I can fix it and get that 9% down to 8.9% for the rest of world.
Default (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The bigger question is why an email client would have a web search function at all. Do you also use your word processor for making spreadsheets and your graphics package for making databases?
Re: (Score:2)
Only because there are so many browsers that MS has managed to get Bing setup as the default search engine
But the fact that Google comes as the default search on Chrome (with over 50% market share), as well as every Android and iOS [macworld.com], does not faze you in the least.
Sure (Score:3)
"Bing is 'Bigger Than You Think', Says Microsoft"
Alas nobody else says this.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't people always say that it isn't the size that counts?
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, try using Google Assistant without using Google Search.
Damore memo (Score:2)
Really, Microsoft? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
It's actually super relevant. A lot of people use it, i get ribbed for using it all the time but have no problems using it as my default search engine in the USA. I hear it can suck in foreign countries, but that's not a problem for me.
Lots of people enjoy bing.. great image search, great SERP design for common topics and they're continuously improving it. They have public conferences once a month where there are thousands of people on the phone hearing about new features and testing new services. It's hug
Bing is worse than you think. (Score:2)
I like Bing (Score:2)
He had a real self-effacing humor which played off well against Frank Sinatra's brash cockiness.
Bigger Than You Think (Score:2)
This is also what I always say before getting kicked out of the bed
:(
Again MS is only looking at the US (Score:2)
If they aren't prepared to handle the global market they will remain strong. They keep launching products with US centric features and relevance and are extremely slow to grow support in other countries and cultures.