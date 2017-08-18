Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Bing is 'Bigger Than You Think', Says Microsoft

Microsoft said this week that Bing is "bigger than you think" and provided some numbers that could be a surprise to many. The company claims that fully one-third of searches in the US are powered by Bing, either directly or through Yahoo or AOL (both of which provide results generated by Microsoft). From a report: With 9% market share worldwide and 12 billion monthly searches, almost half of that (5 billion) comes from the United States where Bing has 33% market share.

  • ... how?

    • ... how?

      Viable alternative to google/news, which is teh suck and getting worse.

      • What's so horrible about google?

        • Re:And this matters to me... (Score:5, Funny)

          by MBGMorden ( 803437 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @12:51PM (#55041409)

          It's controlled by a big corporation, so you should use Bing instead.

        • Google values censorship.

          • OMG a megacorp likes censorship! Fucking knock me over with a feather.

            • Keep doing business with megacorps that censors because free speech is an antiquated idea that should be burned. It's not like megacorps are the gatekeepers to the internet or anything.

              "I care more about the label on the boot that's on my neck than the boot itself."... You're a tool.

              • Keep doing business with megacorps that censors because free speech is an antiquated idea that should be burned. It's not like megacorps are the gatekeepers to the internet or anything.

                Hey, I'm a leftie, screaming my lungs out about corporate power, regulatory capture and monopolies is my bread and butter. So I'm hazing you for being late to the party you precious little snowflake.

                "I care more about the label on the boot that's on my neck than the boot itself."... You're a tool.

                Nice strawman.

        • What's so horrible about google?

          1. Their search results have gotten progressively worse of late. it's either so fuzzy as to have half the top results completely irrelevant, or "verbatim" won't come up with anything because of spacing or the literal order of words is incorrect.
          2. Search for "driver download" and you'll get some very shady websites, many of which don't actually provide driver downloads...and they do nothing about it. Same for "teamviewer" and other legitimate tools that get hijacked by "your computer has a virus" websites.

        • What's so horrible about google?

          I said google news, not "google". Google is another issue. Figure out what's horrible about Google for yourself. I well help you with google news: it sucks, the format is crap, the concept is crap, the news search is crap, it gets worse with each revision... what the fuck. What are they thinking.

      • Viable how?

        Google's results have ben in decline for a while, but for anything even slightly non-trivial Bing rarely even gives more than one or two results in the first page that are actually relevant. Every time I use them it's like returning to the bad old days when Alta Vista and Ask Jeeves. (I do computer repair, so end up doing a lot of searches on other people's computers with the default engine)

      • ... how?

        Viable alternative to google/news, which is teh suck and getting worse.

        Oh, some googley googler had mod points today, and hanging on Slashdot instead of working, mercy me. Look... the rot that is eating Google out from the outside... you are part of it.

    • ... how?

      They put up a story that isn't about Trump or the Google memo, and you're complaining?

  • I haven't found any real advantage of Bing over Google other than some cosmetic stuff. I remember Microsoft Adds a while back showing that without the cosmetic differences Bing and Google were not differential. Which pretty much failed. Because if you are already using one product why would you change over to an other product that does the same thing?

    • Well, maybe you feel like someone else should be spying on you for a change.

      This brings an interesting question though: would you rather have one search engine know almost everything about you or would you rather have multiple search engines know a lot but nowhere near everything about you?

    • Bing maps is wqy faster than Google maps.

  • Bing VIDEO is really good (Score:5, Informative)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @12:52PM (#55041435) Homepage Journal

    search Bing for whatever porn you want, let's say tentacle henai, then click on the "Video" tab. It will pull up lots of videos of tentacle hentai. Also you can watch these videos from Bing search results without going to the video's originating website (which can be very sketchy and full of malware)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by saider ( 177166 )

      I'm sure Microsoft will talk about this use case in their next commercial.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      "Hay Siri, show me some tentacle porn videos."

      "Alexa, order more man-size kleenex and a mop."

  • This is just more fake news from Microsoft. Most people don't care what search engine they use and probably have no idea how to change the default anyway, so they use whatever is there so long as they find what they want. If you snuck into their houses and changed it to Google they not only wouldn't care, they probably wouldn't even notice. In fact it would be hilarious if some black-hat (or white-hat for that matter) created malware that changed everyones default search engine to anything but Bing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      Somebody already created a malware that changes everyone's default search Engine to Google. In fact they created 2 - iOS and Android. Witness the dumbing down of an AMerica addicted to "smart" phones - smart because between the phone and the person using it we know only one is smart.

  • The just got back from swimming in the pool, and the water was cold...

  • hmmmm (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Using your monopoly power to force Windows 10 users to perform any Contana search request through Bing sure helps... but of course Google isn't much better.

  • Commoditization (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:00PM (#55041503) Homepage Journal

    I don't care how big Google or Bing is. Search is a commodity now. I don't really care which farm grew my morning grapefruit either.

  • I Switched to Bing (Score:3)

    by craXORjack ( 726120 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:03PM (#55041537)

    I've been proudly using Bing every since Google trampled on Free Speech and fired James Damore.

    • I switched from Chrome to Brave for the same reason. Very happy with the Brave browser. I use DuckDuckGo but it's not as good as Google.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      That's a bit extreme... Maybe protest by setting yourself on fire or something, but using Bing?!

  • Bing API is good (Score:3)

    by Graydyn Young ( 2835695 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:05PM (#55041555)
    You would think that Google would own search via API, but actually Google's APIs for searching the whole web are surprisingly shitty. Bing's on the other hand perform just as well, require no configuration, and are far less expensive.

  • Nope, that is actually right around what I would have guessed.

    The only time I use Bing is when Firefox screws up and somehow changes the default from Google to Bing. Now someone tell me why this keeps happening so I can fix it and get that 9% down to 8.9% for the rest of world.

  • Default (Score:3)

    by superdave80 ( 1226592 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:15PM (#55041631)
    ..." that fully one-third of searches in the US are powered by Bing, ..." Only because there are so many browsers that MS has managed to get Bing setup as the default search engine. The worst was my Thunderbird email client. Not only did it have Bing set as the default search engine, but MS had somehow made it so that Google was not on the list of selectable search engines if you wanted to change from Bing. You actually have to install an add-on to get Google as a search option. I wonder how much they 'donated' to Thunderbird for that one.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      The bigger question is why an email client would have a web search function at all. Do you also use your word processor for making spreadsheets and your graphics package for making databases?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexo ( 9335 )

      Only because there are so many browsers that MS has managed to get Bing setup as the default search engine

      But the fact that Google comes as the default search on Chrome (with over 50% market share), as well as every Android and iOS [macworld.com], does not faze you in the least.

  • Sure (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:15PM (#55041635)

    "Bing is 'Bigger Than You Think', Says Microsoft"

    Alas nobody else says this.

  • After Google's stupidly-botched and poorly-justified handling of the Damore memo incident, I'm giving Bing more of my search traffic, along with DuckDuckGo. It's clear that viable alternatives have to be kept alive so that when we disagree with a giant's policies we have elsewhere to take our business.

  • Really, Microsoft? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @01:18PM (#55041673)
    So, after all these years, Bing remains so irrelevant that you have to resort to proclaiming that it is not irrelevant?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by cybrthng ( 22291 )

      It's actually super relevant. A lot of people use it, i get ribbed for using it all the time but have no problems using it as my default search engine in the USA. I hear it can suck in foreign countries, but that's not a problem for me.

      Lots of people enjoy bing.. great image search, great SERP design for common topics and they're continuously improving it. They have public conferences once a month where there are thousands of people on the phone hearing about new features and testing new services. It's hug

  • Seriously, do Microsoft employees actually use Bing? Back in the day when we had HotBot, WebCrawler, Yahoo, etc., etc., they would all produce independently useful and alternative results. These days, for better or for worse, the only tangible results seem to come from Google. I'm sure there's alternatives but Microsoft is not one of them.

  • He had a real self-effacing humor which played off well against Frank Sinatra's brash cockiness.

  • This is also what I always say before getting kicked out of the bed :(

  • If they aren't prepared to handle the global market they will remain strong. They keep launching products with US centric features and relevance and are extremely slow to grow support in other countries and cultures.

