Insider Trader Arrested After He Googled 'Insider Trading,' Authorities Allege 34
Spy Handler writes: Fei Yan, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 31-year-old Chinese citizen, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday on insider trading charges. Mr. Yan used Google to search for phrases such as "how sec detect unusual trade" and "insider trading with international account." He also allegedly read an article titled "Want to Commit Insider Trading? Here's How Not to Do It," according to the U.S. attorney prosecuting the case. Further reading: Associated Press, CNBC, USA Today
My question is, where was the probable cause to link the searches to a name at all?
He did trades on two different companies that were acquired. And presumably that's the only trades that account has done. And both were immediately very profitable. These are then flag as suspicious by SEC data analysis.
The only connection they can find between the two is that the same law firm handled the acquisitions. They then find that the account is owned by a family member of someone at the law firm. They now have probably cause to issue warrants and get the search results?
Why not both?
> Why should I or anyone else give a fuck that this stupid shit got arrested?
Because it shows that searches can be snooped through, and during an investigation, are. Because standards about privacy and technology that start out being used against the worst criminals are then used against all criminals and then later against non-criminals, and we are in stage 2 of 3. It is a solid argument for a secure connection to a search engine,
Well you know if you read the book and made a bomb and blew up the neighbors mailvox with it, you'd probably get in trouble for it. Just like how this guy looked up how to cover up insider trading and went ahead and made 2 insider trades that he profited from.
The arrest was for insider trading, so presumably he was insider trading, the Google searches are just part of the evidence. I'd like to think we still live in a world where the search history was obtained as a result of a warrant in an investigation that was already underway based on other credible evidence. But who knows these days, the government seems to have a conduit into the major internet companies, and they may have triggered the investigation based on the searches.
The headline is correct, he was arrested after the made those searches, which he did before he apparently committed the crime which drew enough suspicion for him to be investigated. I find it amusing to read the posts of idiots who fall for the headline without even the slightest hint of critical thinking.
Why did Google report the searches to the SEC? Did he short their stock or something?
Google didn't report it, they found that he did those searches after they were already looking at him, at least that is what the article implies since it is scant on details. My question though is how they know about the searches? Was it forensics on his computer, or did they get the search history from Google? I'm betting the former.
Good point. The police likely found the search queries in his browser history.
I hope that was the case. Because the alternative that anyone under investigation is granted a search warrant to look through the petabytes of information Google collects on all of us would be really over the top.
Yeah, I also hate people who don't believe the exact things I do. They always challenge my worldview by bringing their "alternative facts" into the discussion. I'm smart. If I was wrong, I'd already know it.
After flagging the trades as suspicious through data analysis, the SEC traced them back to Yan.
The SEC was already on his trail by the time they found out about his search history.
