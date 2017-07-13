Insider Trader Arrested After He Googled 'Insider Trading,' Authorities Allege

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Businesses Google Crime United States Technology

Spy Handler writes: Fei Yan, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 31-year-old Chinese citizen, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday on insider trading charges. Mr. Yan used Google to search for phrases such as "how sec detect unusual trade" and "insider trading with international account." He also allegedly read an article titled "Want to Commit Insider Trading? Here's How Not to Do It," according to the U.S. attorney prosecuting the case. Further reading: Associated Press, CNBC, USA Today

  • Maybe he was doing it for, you know, science, and not business?

  • Why did Google turn him in? (Score:3)

    by drnb ( 2434720 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @08:54PM (#54805397)
    Why did Google report the searches to the SEC? Did he short their stock or something? ;-)

    • Why did Google report the searches to the SEC? Did he short their stock or something? ;-)

      Google didn't report it, they found that he did those searches after they were already looking at him, at least that is what the article implies since it is scant on details. My question though is how they know about the searches? Was it forensics on his computer, or did they get the search history from Google? I'm betting the former.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Good point. The police likely found the search queries in his browser history.

        I hope that was the case. Because the alternative that anyone under investigation is granted a search warrant to look through the petabytes of information Google collects on all of us would be really over the top.

      • After tracing the trades to him. He made phone calls to the brokerage firm and they found that the name on the account was his mother. They subpoenaed his search results on google and yahoo. I would guess that is now standard procedure.
  • We need a new dilbert cartoon. The creator can fuck off though.

  • Title is misleading. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @09:26PM (#54805543)

    After flagging the trades as suspicious through data analysis, the SEC traced them back to Yan.

    The SEC was already on his trail by the time they found out about his search history.

  • it's not insider trading if a member of Congress did it (or if it happens at a Country Club). Those billionaire investors are just really, really skilled and you're just jealous. Above all the game is not rigged. Nothing to see. Move along.
  • Step 1: Don't use your standard work or personal computer, in non incgonito or otherwise browser history tracking mode, to Google, with your google account signed in, phrases such as "Insider trading", "how sec detect unusual trade", or however it is you googled this article to begin with... you dumbass.

