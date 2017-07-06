Google May Face Another Record EU Fine, This Time Over Android (itwire.com) 56
troublemaker_23 shares a report from ITWire: The EU is contemplating another record fine against Google over how it pays and limits mobile phone providers who use the search company's Android mobile operating system and app store. Reuters reported that a decision could be expected by the end of the year if the opinion of a team of experts, set up by the EU to obtain a second opinion, agree with the decisions reached by the team that has worked on the case. The report quoted Richard Windsor, an independent financial analyst, as saying that the Android fine was likely to hurt Google more than the search fine or the verdict in a third EU probe over AdSense. "If Google was forced to unbundle Google Play from its other Digital Life services, handset makers and operators would be free to set whatever they like by default potentially triggering a decline in the usage of Google's services," he said.
In the chargesheet, issued on April 20, 2016, the European Commission said Google had breached EU anti-trust rules by:
-Requiring manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and Google's Chrome browser and requiring them to set Google Search as default search service on their devices, as a condition to license certain Google proprietary apps;
-Preventing manufacturers from selling smart mobile devices running on competing operating systems based on the Android open source code;
-Giving financial incentives to manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-install Google Search on their devices.
and not even allowing real browsers but safari. No, themes doesn't count as browsers.
Probably when Apple has a dominant market position, and uses that dominant market position to get a head start in another sector, but they don't, so... probably not any time soon.
so when will they go after the apple store being it only works on the iphone and apple products???
When Apple gets to 90% of the smartphone market.
I agree - I was always surprised that they are doing it, and that they think they can get away with it. It is a very clear example of anti-competitive practices - nearly a textbook example.
Good to see that they are not getting away with it.
And they will get fined again, because they keep pushing IE beyond what is acceptable.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why this when Apples sysem is WORSE?
Seriously - Why no mention of apple - surely they should be going for apples jugular given they don't allow anyone else to use their devices, *OR* install competing stores on them
At least with googles system you can disable the bits you don't want, *AND* install other app stores. You can't do that on apple.
Yes a phone maker could go AOSP with f-droid or their own store but consumers will expect Google Play whether it's a Samsung, Moto, LG or whatever.
The issue is setting defaults to Google services and baking Google bloatware in the stock ROM as a pre-condition to allow access to Play store.
Apparently Google is willing to foot the bill or less able to pull out of the market. Apple and Microsoft has enough clout, if they just threaten to pull out of Europe or pass on the cost to their educational and government customers, the fines are quickly forgotten. These things are just a political game, it's pure protectionism.
Google's market is much more fractured and less important to continuity of businesses. There are plenty of other search engines and Android and their ads are not just sold by Googl
It's basically a game of chicken. Let's see who blinks first.
isn't it obvious...
Isn't it obvious, the EU regulators are a bunch of Apple shills and fanbois.
If you want a phone that isn't a consumerist piece of trash that you'll throw in the garbage in two years, you need to go with Apple. I don't know why Google fanbois hate the environment so much, but they should get some ethics and some taste.
This is more than a bit specious, given the average iPhone user's propensity for upgrading whenever a new model is released.
Partly agree
The agreement Google forces upon manufacturers that want to release Android phones also states that they can't release any device bearing an Android-derived OS. That is, Amazon can release their tablets with an Android-derived OS, bug Samsung can't do so since they do release devices with Googl
Sigh.
Requiring manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and Google's Chrome browser and requiring them to set Google Search as default search service on their devices, as a condition to license certain Google proprietary apps;
Bundling. Naughty, naughty.
-Preventing manufacturers from selling smart mobile devices running on competing operating systems based on the Android open source code;
Really? I thought they were just denying them the use of their trademarks for the purpose.
-Giving financial incentives to manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-install Google Search on their devices.
Exclusively? Really? Or just not on the home screen?
More fragmentation of Android OS?
Specifically Fire OS by Amazon.
Sounds like we're back to the 90s
-Requiring manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and Google's Chrome browser and requiring them to set Google Search as default search service on their devices, as a condition to license certain Google proprietary apps;
-Preventing manufacturers from selling smart mobile devices running on competing operating systems based on the Android open source code;
-Giving financial incentives to manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-install Google Search on their devices.
This all sounds like Microsoft and the browser wars all over again. If this is indeed the case, Google should be punished "hard."
Wired article still relevant
Here's a great article about why this makes no sense (basically, regulating a market that doesn't need it):
https://www.wired.com/2016/11/... [wired.com]
Scary for American readers....
... but this is what is looks like when your government actually cares about protecting its citizens. Microsoft was first, now Google, other abusers to follow.
Forced bundling, undeletable apps, different pricing per region, forcing out competition, regional locking, all will be taken care of for EU citizens. As a result the capitalist model is working well causing competition which results for example in low prices for food, medication, insurance, internet, TV subscriptions, no caps on fixed line etc.
But p
'Helping consumers' in this way is why the EU doesn't have a Google, Microsoft, Amazon, or Facebook. These companies have created a tremendous amount of consumer value, but they couldn't ever grow in an environment like that.
As it should be
In Europe they're at least attempting to serve notice that the rights and interests of individual citizens outweigh those of the corporations. I find it interesting that Europe, with its long history of monarchies and empires, seems to be doing a better job of defending Joe Average's rights than is America, with its history of individualism and personal freedom.
No they're not.
They're simply going after large, cash-saturated companies to wring a payday out of them.
The EU could not give less of a shit about "individual rights and interests" if they tried.