Fidget Spinners Are Over (fivethirtyeight.com) 7
Walt Hickey, writing for Five Thirty Eight: The toy craze that has swept the nation -- cheaply manufactured fidget spinners of dubious metallic constitution -- is probably on the way out, with the high-water mark of fidget obsession appearing to be about a month behind us and the interest in the glorified ball bearings plateauing or declining. [...] Even if there's a long tail on this trend, it's very likely that peak fidget spinner is behind us. The kind of content now doing well on YouTube is either fidget-adjacent stunt videos or videos that have taken a particularly weird turn. This doesn't mean the ball-bearing business is doomed, just maybe don't go long on the spinner industrial complex or quit your job to live off a fidget-related Kickstarter idea at this point.
Prediction (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Along with POGs.
So, help a father out... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Strange (Score:1)
Just heard from five friends who got one this weekend.
Oh yea? Is not! (Score:2)
Making my own... (Score:2)
.. on the 3D printer I borrowed from Elon Musk.
Bring back the Pet Rock... (Score:2)
Ah, crazy short term fads. I don't own a fidget spinner but I've seen them so I guess I missed the whole craze. I do have to admit some of the solid metal ones that were hand machined were impressive but at the end of the day it isn't much different then having a rock to play with or coin or something else to fidget with at your desk. Someone needs to try to sell a fidget rock with no bearings (it's just a rock) for laughs.