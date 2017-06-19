Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Fidget Spinners Are Over

Posted by msmash
Walt Hickey, writing for Five Thirty Eight: The toy craze that has swept the nation -- cheaply manufactured fidget spinners of dubious metallic constitution -- is probably on the way out, with the high-water mark of fidget obsession appearing to be about a month behind us and the interest in the glorified ball bearings plateauing or declining. [...] Even if there's a long tail on this trend, it's very likely that peak fidget spinner is behind us. The kind of content now doing well on YouTube is either fidget-adjacent stunt videos or videos that have taken a particularly weird turn. This doesn't mean the ball-bearing business is doomed, just maybe don't go long on the spinner industrial complex or quit your job to live off a fidget-related Kickstarter idea at this point.

Fidget Spinners Are Over

  • Prediction (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MAXOMENOS ( 9802 ) <maxomai@@@gmail...com> on Monday June 19, 2017 @05:22PM (#54650385) Homepage
    Fidget Spinners will see a massive, nostalgia-fueled comeback in the late 2030s.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jhon ( 241832 )

      Along with POGs.

      • They said I was crazy to dump my life savings into POGs in the late 90's, but that fad will come steamrolling back any day now and I'll be king of the playground again!

        BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
        =Smidge=

  • So, help a father out... (Score:4, Funny)

    by thermopile ( 571680 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @05:23PM (#54650391) Homepage
    So ... what's the next ridiculous craze that I should work to prevent my daughter from getting into? Thanks for letting me breathe a small sigh of relief from having dodged this bullet...
    • Sex, drugs, and Rock n' Roll are much better!

    • Re:So, help a father out... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by RyoShin ( 610051 ) <tukaro@gmai[ ]om ['l.c' in gap]> on Monday June 19, 2017 @05:30PM (#54650455) Homepage Journal

      Just adopt every possible trend yourself. She will never get into them if she knows her parent(s) are into it.

    • So ... what's the next ridiculous craze that I should work to prevent my daughter from getting into?.

      Java

    • Or you could just accept that your daughter will want to experience novelty in her life. And have faith that she'll outgrow obsessive behavior once it's run its course or that there are lots of options for professional help if she never outgrows it.

    • I have a craze: The free parenting craze. Like actually letting your daughter get into something. It will blow her mind.

      But yes I understand dodging the bullet. Parting with a few dollars may not seem like much, but that's just a gateway drug into cars, astronomy and other super expensive hobbies. Best to stifle them early.

    • I'm waiting for Clackers to come back . . .

    • You know if spinners are your greatest worry about your daughter I would have thought you'd consider yourself lucky.

  • Just heard from five friends who got one this weekend.

  • .. on the 3D printer I borrowed from Elon Musk.

  • Ah, crazy short term fads. I don't own a fidget spinner but I've seen them so I guess I missed the whole craze. I do have to admit some of the solid metal ones that were hand machined were impressive but at the end of the day it isn't much different then having a rock to play with or coin or something else to fidget with at your desk. Someone needs to try to sell a fidget rock with no bearings (it's just a rock) for laughs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      I think the problem is that "peak fidget spinner" coincided with the shortage - now that everyone is able to bring in a 1000 a day, everyone can go out and buy one immediately without looking very hard (and fueling the craze).

      A store I regularly visit used to get about 1000 inquiries a day about them, but now he brings them in, they move, but slower. Mostly because everyone else has them, too.

      • Every 7-11 around here has boxes of them. Some up to $20.

        Thankfully, I waste my money on more permanent collections: Magic the Gathering cards

  • How can this be over? I just found out last week...
  • Fidget spinners are the "pet rocks" of the 2000 era. Never understood these fads, never wasted my money on this garbage. But at least the ball bearing manufacturers made a few bucks.

    • It's a good way to support ball bearing industry, since kids don't go outside rollerskating and skateboarding anymore.

    • Fidget spinners are the "pet rocks" of the 2000 era.

      Pet rocks don't do anything, unless you put them in a sock and hit someone with them (My pet rock named Schleprock who slept in a tube sock?) but spinners are kinetic toys. They don't do anything by themselves either, but they're a hell of a lot more interesting than a pet rock. I'd say they're almost all the way up to gyroscope. :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      My folks got a pet rock as a gag gift back in the '70s. Forget which one of their friends did it.

      It came with a handy little cage to keep it from roaming around at night.

  • When their parents start participating. When uncool morning TV show hosts start talking about the latest trend kids are into these days, you can consider that the beginning of the end.

  • Queeg was the original ball bearing fidgeter and it's mutiny if you think otherwise.

  • I figured they were on their way out when I saw them on display at the car wash cash register.

  • I didn't even around to buying one. Well I guess I'll just have to keep annoying my co-workers with click-pens then...

  • I don't get it.

