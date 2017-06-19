Fidget Spinners Are Over (fivethirtyeight.com) 63
Walt Hickey, writing for Five Thirty Eight: The toy craze that has swept the nation -- cheaply manufactured fidget spinners of dubious metallic constitution -- is probably on the way out, with the high-water mark of fidget obsession appearing to be about a month behind us and the interest in the glorified ball bearings plateauing or declining. [...] Even if there's a long tail on this trend, it's very likely that peak fidget spinner is behind us. The kind of content now doing well on YouTube is either fidget-adjacent stunt videos or videos that have taken a particularly weird turn. This doesn't mean the ball-bearing business is doomed, just maybe don't go long on the spinner industrial complex or quit your job to live off a fidget-related Kickstarter idea at this point.
Prediction (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Along with POGs.
Re: (Score:2)
Along with POGs.
Pianist Occupied Governments?
No, POG is a tasty drink [wikipedia.org] composed of a blend of passionfruit, orange, and guava juice, hence the name. I still recall first drinking some in college when a Hawaiian friend had a few gallons shipped to him.
Oh yeah, but some idiots stole some game and marketed it. I don't know what that's about. Drink POG. It's a lot more enjoyable than some stupid game.
Re: (Score:2)
They said I was crazy to dump my life savings into POGs in the late 90's, but that fad will come steamrolling back any day now and I'll be king of the playground again!
BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
=Smidge=
So, help a father out... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Looking back into the past, at least it wasn't something as totally useless as a cheap rubber wristlet.
You think that's bad, I used to sell bracelets I made out of neoprene scrap I got from O'Neill's at school in Jr. High. Wore one as a watchband as an advert. At least those rubber wristlets can be used as cockrings, my bracelets were only fashion statements
:p
Re: (Score:2)
Snap bracelets were one of the many fads of my generation, and were superior to any rubber bracelet or wristlet. And not everything has to do something, it can just look cool.
Pro Tip: if you ever had to buy a gift for a young girl, getting her something she can wear and show her friends usually works.
Re: (Score:2)
Great. You just Rule 34'd a thread on ball bearing toys.
I hope you're happy now.
Re: (Score:2)
They also worked as emergency car window openers*.
*some throwing skill required to access this function
Re: (Score:2)
Looking back into the past, at least it wasn't something as totally useless as a cheap rubber wristlet. At least the spinners did something.
Putting Lance Armstrongs indiscretions aside for a moment, the Livestrong foundation sold 80 million wristlets, and was created as a fund-raising item which other organizations have developed similar programs funding charities, so yes they did something far more than just sit on your wrist.
The fidget spinner did nothing. Didn't even garner a validated study that confirmed they offered any medical benefit, regardless of what marketing tried to dubiously claim.
Re:So, help a father out... (Score:5, Insightful)
Just adopt every possible trend yourself. She will never get into them if she knows her parent(s) are into it.
Re: (Score:3)
So
... what's the next ridiculous craze that I should work to prevent my daughter from getting into?.
Java
Re: (Score:2)
Well,played, sir. Well played.
Re: (Score:2)
Or you could just accept that your daughter will want to experience novelty in her life. And have faith that she'll outgrow obsessive behavior once it's run its course or that there are lots of options for professional help if she never outgrows it.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a craze: The free parenting craze. Like actually letting your daughter get into something. It will blow her mind.
But yes I understand dodging the bullet. Parting with a few dollars may not seem like much, but that's just a gateway drug into cars, astronomy and other super expensive hobbies. Best to stifle them early.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know if spinners are your greatest worry about your daughter I would have thought you'd consider yourself lucky.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry, you can just put a red hot nickle ball on the spinner, crush it in a hydraulic press, and toss the result into a blender.
Strange (Score:1)
Just heard from five friends who got one this weekend.
Re: (Score:2)
Your five friends are not cool, is what this means.
You will never go broke if your business will be profitable as long as there are uncool people.
Oh yea? Is not! (Score:2)
Making my own... (Score:2)
.. on the 3D printer I borrowed from Elon Musk.
Bring back the Pet Rock... (Score:2)
Ah, crazy short term fads. I don't own a fidget spinner but I've seen them so I guess I missed the whole craze. I do have to admit some of the solid metal ones that were hand machined were impressive but at the end of the day it isn't much different then having a rock to play with or coin or something else to fidget with at your desk. Someone needs to try to sell a fidget rock with no bearings (it's just a rock) for laughs.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the problem is that "peak fidget spinner" coincided with the shortage - now that everyone is able to bring in a 1000 a day, everyone can go out and buy one immediately without looking very hard (and fueling the craze).
A store I regularly visit used to get about 1000 inquiries a day about them, but now he brings them in, they move, but slower. Mostly because everyone else has them, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Every 7-11 around here has boxes of them. Some up to $20.
Thankfully, I waste my money on more permanent collections: Magic the Gathering cards
Re: (Score:3)
Then submit something better. Or did you not know
/. gets its news as user submissions?
Wait a spinner... (Score:2)
Pet Rocks (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a good way to support ball bearing industry, since kids don't go outside rollerskating and skateboarding anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Fidget spinners are the "pet rocks" of the 2000 era.
Pet rocks don't do anything, unless you put them in a sock and hit someone with them (My pet rock named Schleprock who slept in a tube sock?) but spinners are kinetic toys. They don't do anything by themselves either, but they're a hell of a lot more interesting than a pet rock. I'd say they're almost all the way up to gyroscope.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
My folks got a pet rock as a gag gift back in the '70s. Forget which one of their friends did it.
It came with a handy little cage to keep it from roaming around at night.
Kid fads always end (Score:2)
When their parents start participating. When uncool morning TV show hosts start talking about the latest trend kids are into these days, you can consider that the beginning of the end.
Ball bearing fidgeting peaked in 1954 with Queeg. (Score:2)
Queeg was the original ball bearing fidgeter and it's mutiny if you think otherwise.
Re: (Score:2)
It's all ball bearings, nowadays.
Suspicion Confirmed (Score:2)
I figured they were on their way out when I saw them on display at the car wash cash register.
What already?! (Score:2)
Why was this even a thing?? (Score:2)
I don't get it.