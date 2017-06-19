Fidget Spinners Are Over (fivethirtyeight.com) 130
Walt Hickey, writing for Five Thirty Eight: The toy craze that has swept the nation -- cheaply manufactured fidget spinners of dubious metallic constitution -- is probably on the way out, with the high-water mark of fidget obsession appearing to be about a month behind us and the interest in the glorified ball bearings plateauing or declining. [...] Even if there's a long tail on this trend, it's very likely that peak fidget spinner is behind us. The kind of content now doing well on YouTube is either fidget-adjacent stunt videos or videos that have taken a particularly weird turn. This doesn't mean the ball-bearing business is doomed, just maybe don't go long on the spinner industrial complex or quit your job to live off a fidget-related Kickstarter idea at this point.
Along with POGs.
Along with POGs.
Pianist Occupied Governments?
No, POG is a tasty drink [wikipedia.org] composed of a blend of passionfruit, orange, and guava juice, hence the name. I still recall first drinking some in college when a Hawaiian friend had a few gallons shipped to him.
Oh yeah, but some idiots stole some game and marketed it. I don't know what that's about. Drink POG. It's a lot more enjoyable than some stupid game.
No, Pre-owned governments. It's going to be the craze, everyone will want to have a senator or congressman. By that time they should be affordable for everyone, after all, it's not like they'll have any real value anymore, it's going to be more of a nostalgia thing.
They said I was crazy to dump my life savings into POGs in the late 90's, but that fad will come steamrolling back any day now and I'll be king of the playground again!
BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
... and I'll be king of the playground again!
BWAHAHAHAHAHA! =Smidge=
A cautionary tale:
"'Cause when you're in the jungle, watch it - it's a playground out there."
I saw my daughter with a little gizmo an hour ago, so I asked her what it was and she said "A fidget spinner". I had never heard of them before. Then I open Slashdot, and learn that it was a huge craze that swept the nation and now it is fading away. I totally missed it. God do I feel old.
Yup. How do you know a trend is over? You read about it being the latest trend in your local newspaper.
My wife ordered one a few weeks ago to give to my 6 year old nephew. I had never heard of them and have no idea how he knew about them, but apparently he's more hip to the scene than me these days. Oh well.
So, help a father out... (Score:4, Funny)
Preferably all three at once.
Looking back into the past, at least it wasn't something as totally useless as a cheap rubber wristlet.
You think that's bad, I used to sell bracelets I made out of neoprene scrap I got from O'Neill's at school in Jr. High. Wore one as a watchband as an advert. At least those rubber wristlets can be used as cockrings, my bracelets were only fashion statements
With the statement being "I don't know jack shit about fashion"?
Pretty much. They were made out of gin-u-wine O'Neill's wetsuit scrap though, see? It's like those tee shirts which are fifty bucks because they have some shitty clothing company's logo on them.
I see your bracelets and raise you the fad of safety pins through various body parts, including eyebrows, cartilage of the ear, heel of the hand and interlocked down the leg.
Almost as bad as clackers.
No you don't want a safety pin through the clackers, trust me on this.
Snap bracelets were one of the many fads of my generation, and were superior to any rubber bracelet or wristlet. And not everything has to do something, it can just look cool.
Pro Tip: if you ever had to buy a gift for a young girl, getting her something she can wear and show her friends usually works.
Great. You just Rule 34'd a thread on ball bearing toys.
I hope you're happy now.
They also worked as emergency car window openers*.
*some throwing skill required to access this function
Have you ever tried that? It's harder than it may seem to be to smash a car window from the inside.
The side windows not so much. A karate-kid kick from the outside works, but from the inside its kinda hard to do that. The side windows are designed to fail completely or not at all: they are tough suckers until they break, at which points they instantly turn into ten thousand little pieces of glass all roughly the same size.
I don't know the technical terms for th
Looking back into the past, at least it wasn't something as totally useless as a cheap rubber wristlet. At least the spinners did something.
Putting Lance Armstrongs indiscretions aside for a moment, the Livestrong foundation sold 80 million wristlets, and was created as a fund-raising item which other organizations have developed similar programs funding charities, so yes they did something far more than just sit on your wrist.
The fidget spinner did nothing. Didn't even garner a validated study that confirmed they offered any medical benefit, regardless of what marketing tried to dubiously claim.
Did they? Apart from spinning, of course, which I think we can take as read.
Just adopt every possible trend yourself. She will never get into them if she knows her parent(s) are into it.
So
... what's the next ridiculous craze that I should work to prevent my daughter from getting into?.
Java
Well,played, sir. Well played.
Or you could just accept that your daughter will want to experience novelty in her life. And have faith that she'll outgrow obsessive behavior once it's run its course or that there are lots of options for professional help if she never outgrows it.
I have a craze: The free parenting craze. Like actually letting your daughter get into something. It will blow her mind.
But yes I understand dodging the bullet. Parting with a few dollars may not seem like much, but that's just a gateway drug into cars, astronomy and other super expensive hobbies. Best to stifle them early.
I'll see your clackers and raise you deely boppers.
You know if spinners are your greatest worry about your daughter I would have thought you'd consider yourself lucky.
Depends what she's doing with them.
So
... what's the next ridiculous craze that I should work to prevent my daughter from getting into? Thanks for letting me breathe a small sigh of relief from having dodged this bullet...
Boys!
You knew. Every father knows. Bring out your shotgun!
Don't worry, you can just put a red hot nickle ball on the spinner, crush it in a hydraulic press, and toss the result into a blender.
Just heard from five friends who got one this weekend.
Your five friends are not cool, is what this means.
You will never go broke if your business will be profitable as long as there are uncool people.
Now that
.. on the 3D printer I borrowed from Elon Musk.
Musk is just copying again, because there's prior art there [gingerybookstore.com].
Ah, crazy short term fads. I don't own a fidget spinner but I've seen them so I guess I missed the whole craze. I do have to admit some of the solid metal ones that were hand machined were impressive but at the end of the day it isn't much different then having a rock to play with or coin or something else to fidget with at your desk. Someone needs to try to sell a fidget rock with no bearings (it's just a rock) for laughs.
I think the problem is that "peak fidget spinner" coincided with the shortage - now that everyone is able to bring in a 1000 a day, everyone can go out and buy one immediately without looking very hard (and fueling the craze).
A store I regularly visit used to get about 1000 inquiries a day about them, but now he brings them in, they move, but slower. Mostly because everyone else has them, too.
Every 7-11 around here has boxes of them. Some up to $20.
Thankfully, I waste my money on more permanent collections: Magic the Gathering cards
I bought a first edition Charizard card at near the price peak. It wasn't even mint. A week or two later, I got a mint one in an expansion pack.
Then submit something better. Or did you not know
/. gets its news as user submissions?
It's a good way to support ball bearing industry, since kids don't go outside rollerskating and skateboarding anymore.
Fidget spinners are the "pet rocks" of the 2000 era.
Pet rocks don't do anything, unless you put them in a sock and hit someone with them (My pet rock named Schleprock who slept in a tube sock?) but spinners are kinetic toys. They don't do anything by themselves either, but they're a hell of a lot more interesting than a pet rock. I'd say they're almost all the way up to gyroscope.
:)
My folks got a pet rock as a gag gift back in the '70s. Forget which one of their friends did it.
It came with a handy little cage to keep it from roaming around at night.
It came with a handy little cage to keep it from roaming around at night.
Someone gave you a dead Horta? That's horrible.
Give them a dead Ogri. That'll teach 'em.
You can still buy Pet Rocks.
The Pet Rock was a pointlessly pointless idea, which was the point of the fad.
Fidget spinners let you feel precession forces with your fingertips, which most people, being uneducated in physics, find endlessly fascinating.
Gotta admit, despite my PhD+ in physics, I find great joy in rolling Buckyballs across the floor (try it), and in watching airplanes taking off. It never gets old.
Re: (Score:2)
We've been trying for years to delete the Anonymous Coward account, but ever time you log into it, the Options/Account/Logout menu in the upper right corner disappears.
When their parents start participating. When uncool morning TV show hosts start talking about the latest trend kids are into these days, you can consider that the beginning of the end.
Ball bearing fidgeting peaked in 1954 with Queeg. (Score:2)
Queeg was the original ball bearing fidgeter and it's mutiny if you think otherwise.
It's all ball bearings, nowadays.
Are you the one who stole the strawberries??
Queeg was the original ball bearing fidgeter and it's mutiny if you think otherwise.
Nope. A wheel from my Rollerblades, with ball-bearing inserted, and played with in the exact same way, is much closer to the original fidget spinner.
That was 1990.
I figured they were on their way out when I saw them on display at the car wash cash register.
I figured they were on their way out when I saw them on display at the car wash cash register.
And near the registers in every CVS.
I first noticed these things when I was traveling in UK last month, and I saw them in shops everywhere. I'm glad I didn't bother getting a couple as silly gag gifts while I was there, because I'm noticing them here (USA) now too.
I had some old woman in New York City try to sell me one on the street about a month ago. Didn't know what it was at the time, but figured it out soon after. I figured I didn't want her merchandise of suspicious provenance, in any case.
What already?! (Score:2)
I didn't even around to buying one. Well I guess I'll just have to keep annoying my co-workers with click-pens then...
You like click-pens? There is a cube-shaped 6x clicky toy out there... I probably shouldn't have told you that.
I've had an office-mate with the "click-pen" habit before, so am a bit sensitive. If you are one day seated near me in an open-office environment, and have one of those 6x clicky-cubes, I swear that I will stab you as many times as I can with a gallium knife (probably 5x until it melts but I will go for 6x).
I don't get it.
The kids that have them don't get it either, but they were sure proud of them when they got them. Actually, I know of one kid who probably does get it. He is now trying to set his own trend.
What the fuck is a fidget spinner?
Agreed, I have never heard of this and I am still not sure what it is after I have searched the internet for it.
There are LED fidget spinners that display text like spinning bike wheels, Bluetooth enabled spinners, animated spinners,etc.
7-11 started selling the, and they are already basically giving them away at price.
Or enough people have them that current sales figures can no longer be sustained. Fidget spinners are a stim toy, and stim toys serve a fairly practical purpose (although they may be supplanted by something else, such as fidget cubes). But you don't continually need more, and presumably, the vast majority of fidget spinners are not yet broken. So, logically, once a large enough portion of the population buys them, sales will level out.
Every time a new class of product arrives or is popularized, you see
They're just the modern day equivalent of worry stones.
They're just the modern day equivalent of worry stones.
or rosary beads.
Or enough people have them that current sales figures can no longer be sustained. Fidget spinners are a stim toy, and stim toys serve a fairly practical purpose (although they may be supplanted by something else, such as fidget cubes). But you don't continually need more, and presumably, the vast majority of fidget spinners are not yet broken. So, logically, once a large enough portion of the population buys them, sales will level out.
Every time a new class of product arrives or is popularized, you see the same articles written by people who have apparently never seen adoption trends before.
They will not wear out. Rollerblades use the same type of bearing, and those suckers last a really long time, depending on how aggro you get with your stunts. If you just go to-and-fro, they will never wear out, despite bearing your body's weight. Thus, those in fidget-spinners have an effectively infinite lifetime.
Going by social media trends: Probably.
Going by actual usage in classrooms: Not even close.
Going by actual usage in classrooms: Not even close.
Yay! A physics-based response!
Freshman Physics. Bicycle Wheel. Extended Axle. Professor spins it up, and then hangs it from a string by one axle-end. Oohs and Aahs. Bonus if a strobe light was involved.
Precession.
Don't you get them on prescription?
Fidget spinners are serious business!
They use the same size bearings as a skateboard. Skateboard bearings fail pretty frequently. Pop out the bearing rings and give them to kids at your local skatepark.
There are several different grades of skate-bearing, specifically a #608-sized bearing. There are several rating systems, usually based on smoothness of the balls and races. ABEC-9 is the highest-grade. Then you get into materials. If you want something that will last longer than stainless steel (titanium, ceramic), then you can get into some seriously high prices. Some are $15 retail for one (Yes, really, and skates need 16.) Hard-core stunts involve hard-impact landings – repeatedly – fo