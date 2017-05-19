2B Pages On Web Now Use Google's AMP, Pages Now Load Twice As Fast (venturebeat.com) 15
At its developer conference I/O 2017 this week, Google also shared an update on its fast-loading Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). The company says that over 900,000 domains on the web have enabled AMP, and over two billion pages now load faster because of it. Taking things forward, Google says AMP access from Google Search is now twice as fast. From a report: Google first unveiled the open source AMP Project in October 2015. Since then, the company has been working hard to add new features and push AMP across not just its own products, but the larger web. Google Search only launched AMP support out of developer preview in September 2016. Eight months later, Google has already cut the time it takes to render content in half. The company explains that this is possible due to several key optimizations made to the Google AMP Cache. These include server-side rendering of AMP components and reducing bandwidth usage from images by 50 percent without affecting the perceived quality. Also helpful was the Brotli compression algorithm, which made it possible to reduce document size by an additional 10 percent in supported browsers (even Edge uses it). Google open-sourced Brotli in September 2015 and considers it a successor to the Zopfli algorithm.
Twice as fast? (Score:3, Funny)
I think you mean "half as slow".
Great (Score:2, Flamebait)
Twice the spam and half as much time to notice that there is zero content but the top 10 will BLOW YOUR MIND!
I'd gladly wait again to actually get what I am looking for instead of having to click through 20 pages of rubbish only to find out in the end that I got tricked into going to a page that offers anything but what I wanted.
Re: (Score:2)
Google Sponsored (Score:5, Interesting)
The Register posts this today, and now Slashdot has the rebuttal.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/19/open_source_insider_google_amp_bad_bad_bad/
Pretty much same improvement as a good ad blocker (Score:1)
Seems like an ad blocker should be able to bring similar improvements these days
...
In fact, if we could get ad blockers to also eliminate links that include strings like this, we'd be even FASTER.
You'll never believe what happens next
number 7 will melt your heart
you'll plotz when you see #3
An alternative view from The Register (Score:4, Informative)
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this article fleshes out my feelings pretty well; I've commented previously almost this exact sentiment:
Google AMP is only good for one party: Google.
And if you require a little more context,
What it is, is a way for Google to obfuscate your website, usurp your content and remove any lingering notions of personal credibility from the web. Google AMP is a Google project designed such that you must restrict your layout options, forgo sending visitors to your website and accept whatever analytics data Google is willing to share. (Emphasis added)
I'd like to say there's a reckoning coming, but that's wishful thinking with the direction the 'net has gone.
anti trust (Score:1)
between AMP, Ad Sense, and Chrome native ad blocking, how is google going to avoid MS style anti trust?
If you're a developer and you implemented AMP... (Score:1)
You are a cancer on the www.
Not faster for me (Score:2)
I use Opera on my Android phone. Apart from having its own (optional) 'acceleration' using Opera's own servers, it's one of the few mainstream browsers on Android that does text reflow (word wrapping) when I zoom in to enlarge the text (most other browsers use WebKit, which no longer supports this). But following a link from a Google search, I get the AMP version of the page, which totally breaks text reflow. I need a couple more taps to get the original version of the page from Google's link bar, which tak