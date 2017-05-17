Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Google Will Soon Add Job Listings To Search Results (usatoday.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the more-things dept.
Google's mission is to steer people to the information they need in their daily lives. One crucial area the Internet giant says could use some work: Jobs. USA Today adds: So Google is launching a new feature, Google for Jobs, that collects and organizes millions of job postings from all over the web to make them easier for job seekers to find. In coming weeks, a Google search for a cashier job in Des Moines or a software engineering gig in Boise will pop up job openings at the top of search results. With Google for Jobs, job hunters will be able to explore the listings across experience and wage levels by industry, category and location, refining these searches to find full or part-time roles or accessibility to public transportation. Google is determined to crack the code on matching available jobs with the right candidates, CEO Sundar Pichai said during his keynote address Wednesday at Google's annual I/O conference for software developers here. "The challenge of connecting job seekers to better information on job availability is like many search challenges we've solved in the past," he said.

  • Will it be loaded with recruiter spam and fake jobs?

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      No job search result is legit without a position requiring five years of experience in a technology that came out six months ago.

  • LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, Career Builder, etc. All the entry of Google will do is dilute the search process even more. In the current situation Google functions as a search engine able to cross all of those (except LinkedIn, unless that's changed). Having it create ANOTHER separate index and dilute HR search attention will not help anything. Google also has no experience managing job listings, and that creates a poor pathway to quality. Expect scams and blatantly illegal listings to dominate until Google g

    • The market is overcrowded, but full of multiple copies (one per recruiter) of bogus job listings (person is already 'hired', now they need to go through motions.)

      Google could add value, but they likely won't as the people paying the bills in job search are the ones putting out all the bad data.

      Google could include 'likelihood of Bullshit', attached to each listing. Also include a link to original listing to cut the recruiters out of the picture. Better: Show the recruiters adds as tree branches under t

  • I earn $55k in IT in Silicon Valley. One of my specialities is host files. Hopefully this would allow me to increase my earning potential.
  • If I'm using Google to search for an anime question, I don't want to see job listings that require speaking Japanese. Bad enough I still get recruiters contacting me for Japanese-speaking positions even though I haven't worked at Fujitsu and Sony in years. Working at a Japanese company in the US doesn't mean that I'm fluent in Japanese. I had to explain that to a hiring manager who called from Tokyo a few years ago.

