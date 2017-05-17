Google Will Soon Add Job Listings To Search Results (usatoday.com) 10
Google's mission is to steer people to the information they need in their daily lives. One crucial area the Internet giant says could use some work: Jobs. USA Today adds: So Google is launching a new feature, Google for Jobs, that collects and organizes millions of job postings from all over the web to make them easier for job seekers to find. In coming weeks, a Google search for a cashier job in Des Moines or a software engineering gig in Boise will pop up job openings at the top of search results. With Google for Jobs, job hunters will be able to explore the listings across experience and wage levels by industry, category and location, refining these searches to find full or part-time roles or accessibility to public transportation. Google is determined to crack the code on matching available jobs with the right candidates, CEO Sundar Pichai said during his keynote address Wednesday at Google's annual I/O conference for software developers here. "The challenge of connecting job seekers to better information on job availability is like many search challenges we've solved in the past," he said.
Will it be loaded with recruiter spam and fake jobs?
No job search result is legit without a position requiring five years of experience in a technology that came out six months ago.
The market is overcrowded, but full of multiple copies (one per recruiter) of bogus job listings (person is already 'hired', now they need to go through motions.)
Google could add value, but they likely won't as the people paying the bills in job search are the ones putting out all the bad data.
Google could include 'likelihood of Bullshit', attached to each listing. Also include a link to original listing to cut the recruiters out of the picture. Better: Show the recruiters adds as tree branches under t
