An anonymous reader quotes a report from ProMarket: In terms of market share and profit margins, the big digital platforms, particularly Google and Facebook, enjoy an astounding level of dominance. Google, in effect the world's largest media company, has an 88 percent market share in search advertising. Facebook (including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp) controls over 70 percent of social media on mobile devices. Together, the two firms received 85 cents of every new dollar spent in online advertising in the first quarter of 2016. Amazon has an over 70 percent share in the e-book market. Along with Apple and Microsoft, they are now the most valuable companies (in terms of market capitalization) in the world. The rise of digital platforms has had profound political, economic, and social effects, not least of which on the creators of content. While the internet brought immense benefits to consumers of content, the so-called "creative class" -- authors, journalists, filmmakers, musicians, artists -- has been particularly ravaged by the digital economy. This ravaging, and its roots in the monopolization of content delivery and data in the hands of a few digital giants, are at the heart of the new book Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google, and Amazon Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy by media scholar Jonathan Taplin. In the book, Taplin explores the way in which the internet came to be dominated by a handful of monopoly platforms, and the subsequent capturing of regulators that has since all but ensured their dominance would not be challenged in court. In an interview with ProMarket, Taplin said in response to a question: "I would say Google is as close to a natural monopoly as the Bell System was in 1956. If you came to me and said 'Hey, I want to start a company to compete with Google in search,' I would say you're out of your mind and don't waste your energy or your time or your money, there's just no way. Classic economics would say that if there's a business in which there are 35 percent net margins, that would attract a huge amount of new capital to capture some of that, and none of that has happened. That tells you there's something wrong."
I've been saying this for years. When I started, people, even techies, still thought google "[did] no evil." I can't imagine anything will be done about this. Google will be intertwined with government in no time; they practically are now.
The defining characteristic of a monopoly is not market share, but lack of choice. Google dominates search, and I use it, but I could switch to Bing in 10 seconds. Likewise for advertisers, although Google has a large market share, they don't charge more per eyeball, because advertisers can easily switch.
Even on desktop, where Microsoft sets Bing as the default search engine, and even makes it unintuitive to switch to Google in its edge browser, users still overwhelmingly change their default to Google.
And there's really nothing compelling them to do so; they simply have a preference for it.
I'm usually all for the idea of breaking up monopolies, but I don't see any compelling reason to do so in this case, nor do I see any need for any kind of adverse action against them.
What's stopping the competition? (Score:1)
I'd really like to know.
capturing of regulators
Exactly! Just like in transportation, energy, and other forms of communications. And aren't we the ones that vote for the 'regulators'? Don't blame Google for winning. Look to yourselves to vote for open markets. Vote the captured regulators out.
More like Google has WILLINGly captured consumers, And nobody has been able to make a better search engine than Google.
Although Bing came close...... the fact is, by and large Google has the more appetizing product.
And nobody has been able to make a better search engine than Google.
Have you not heard about DuckDuckGo? [duckduckgo.com]
Way better than using Google if you care about your privacy.
The whole purpose behind laissez-faire economics is to reduce the influence of government peddling. The whole criticism of a mixed economy (slippery slope and all that) is that the inevitable result is corporatism. The solution may be counter-intuitive to you but you can combat corporatism with free market capitalism. The two are opposed to each other. This is a place where left and right can make some temporary alliances in combating t
capturing of regulators
Why does on-line search need to be "regulated"?
Why does on-line search need to be "regulated"?
Because you never can know when your hobby or innocent curiosity can get you locked up and used against you.
For instant if I want to know something I look it up, and I rarely think about the consequences. I have a strange fascination with nuclear weapons. Their history, how they are made, how they would be deployed, and under what circumstance would they be used. It's probably safe to say that outside someone with a security clearance I know almost everything that can be known.
More importantly what are the natural barriers to entry that google presides over?
Last mile? No.
National interconnect? No.
Vertical or horizontal ownership of key resources? No.
Insidious patent, copyright, license or arbitrary government backed anti-competitive government sponsored meddling? No more than everyone else.
In fact how many search engines where there before google? Remember all the add ridden, crap infested search engines of the late 90s?
Google isn't protected like AT&T was (Score:3, Informative)
Yes, they do have hundreds of thousands of rack-mounted servers in data centers around the world, but so does Amazon, and companies can rent virtual servers in them.
AT&T provided universal point-to-point phone service. There was just no way to compete against that until a Federal judge broke up the company in the early '80s (sure, the Internet with VOIP might've done the job, but that came more than 10 years later).
Who's to say that Google's search bar and query results, accompanied by targeted ads, will be good enough for the public ten or even five years from now. There's plenty of room for innovation and entrepreneurship. I'll bet Jeff Bezos has more than one pet project aimed squarely at Google search right now.
Did 'Ma Bell' ever... (Score:1)
what a load of... (Score:1)
This comment is pretty absurd. When Google was looking for venture funding, there were already several well established search vendors. Almost all VC told Google the same thing, dumb idea move along. Yes, Google has captured a lot of advertizing business. All while the cost of those ads has been driven way down... and they've passed a lot of this onto us... in the form of a lot of free tools. (Free save for the eyeballs we put on those ads). I for one, love my Chrome browser and gmail.
What Tosh! (Score:5, Insightful)
People in 50s had to use Bell or no telephone system at all!
With google just the opposite. Mint makes it a struggle to set your search to google. They force Yahoo on you. MS products push Bing on you. I really have to go out of my way to use google.
People choose google, because they like it , not because of some monopoly influence.
utility (Score:2)
Why 1956? (Score:2)
Only if you don't know words (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, in the Telephone example, but not explicitly required for a natural monopoly (because government regulations usually prevent it), is that network effects make the company with more people stronger. Telephone companies predate exchanges. So if you were on ATT, you couldn't call someone on Verizon. So if everyone you knew was on ATT, the value to you for a Verizon connection that wouldn't let you call anyone you know, would be worthless. And would cost Verizon more than an ATT connection would.
So the market would naturally drift to a monopoly.
Google can have a startup take over tomorrow. They aren't doing anything in search that some guy in a garage can't do. They scrape sites, give results.
Google is more a benevolent abusive monopoly. But because that doesn't exist, it sounds more like people are abusing well-defined words, rather than using the right words. Google's browser feeds their search results. Google's ads feed and are fed by browser and search results. That's not a "natural monopoly", that's an abusive monopoly. That they don't "require" people use their services, like MS/IE, but people still choose to do it, because they are the only option. That warrants a new term, I dub it "benevolent abusive monopoly".
Re: (Score:2)
Google can have a startup take over tomorrow. They aren't doing anything in search that some guy in a garage can't do.
Exactly
... except the garage would need to be a few million square meters, and the guy would need ten billion dollars to pay for all the servers to hold the caches and indexes. But other than that, sure, a guy in a garage could easily do it.
Not following this logic (Score:2)
Stop advertising (Score:2)
That will teach Google a lesson, we advertisers can boycott and cease online advertising. Sure most of us will go out of business, but I suppose the ones that can't offer customers quality products and services will be the first to collapse in a zero advertisement economy.
Yeah, right, Google is like Ma Bell (Score:2)
Because it costs me a fortune to use Google and i have to lease a big black Google machine from the company to do it.
The difference... (Score:2)
The difference: You don't subscribe to google. You don't pay for Google. Google shows you ads (if you aren't using tools to avoid them) to make their money, they don't get the bulk of their income from folks paying for access to services, but by advertising through those services.
Google is not a natural monopoly in the classic sense - they are widely popular, but they don't exist as an unavoidable gateway to essential services like the phone companies in the previous century.
Minor differences (Score:2)
Switching away from google requires just setting a different default search engine in your browser that would cost you a grand sum of zero dollars and zero cents.
Yeah, no (Score:2)
In the past there was no way to avoid the Bell System if you wanted a telephone, and you had to have a telephone.
classical economics meet network effect (Score:2)
or more precisely "classical economics meet complexity credit" - where "complexity credit" is an asset account meant to quantify the opposite of "technical debt".
The idea is, company A has built a massively complex information infrastructure, with good design and architecture which enables scaling and adaptation/innovation. That has a kind of a compound-interest-accumulating piling of capability value upon capability value.
