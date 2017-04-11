Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty (cnbc.com) 57
As we noted recently, Facebook continues to duplicate every core feature that rival app Snapchat adds to its service. A new report, which cites multiple Facebook employees, sheds more light into how Facebook operates. The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat, and has been up front about its tactics within the company: The internal mantra among some groups is "don't be too proud to copy." Matt Rosoff, an editor at CNBC says this whole tactics by Facebook is nothing new in the tech industry. From the article: Flash back to the early 2000s, when Microsoft was the undisputed king of the tech industry, with two unassailable monopolies -- operating systems and productivity apps for personal computers. It faced a lot of competitors, but the one that scared it the most was Google, which was in a completely different business. Google didn't start by creating alternatives to Windows and Office, although it did so later. Instead, it created a suite of online services -- first search, followed by email and maps -- that threatened the entire purpose of a personal computer. Why rely on Microsoft software running locally when you could get so much done with web apps? Microsoft's response? Trying to build the exact same service that made Google famous -- a search engine, first known as MSN Search, later rebranded to Bing. Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.
No not really. There are also many instances where copying a competitors product became widely successful.
VisiCalc to Lotus 123 to Excel
WordPerfect to Word
MySpace to Facebook
I can keep going but There are many companies who just happens to get their version at the right time and market to the right group of people to make their obvious copy the more successful product.
I use MySpace, so I avoided all this drama.
I use Diaspora, which has the added advantage of being nice and quiet. Peace and quiet is so soothing...
My friends and I all switched to Diaspora,
but then we just went our separate ways...
All of this has happened before and will happen again.
The interesting part of all this is that Bing was created not because Microsoft wanted to be in the search business - but because search was lucrative enough for Google to allow them to grow into a threat to Microsoft's core OS and Office monopolies. Bing is there to cut Google down to size more than to build up Microsoft. And, to the extent that Google actually had ambitions to take Microsoft head on, I guess they were right. Though who knows - if Microsoft hand never tried to damage Google's revenue st
You could also make the point that Android was more an attempt to keep Microsoft from buying their way into mobile search than any kind of attempt to take on Apple. But all these companies counting on network effects to maintain near monopolies seem to have to take on all comers. Monopoly power, for all the head start it gives you, are not invincible.
No... just, no... Google has never been a threat to Microsoft's OS. Their mobile division, definitely, but never their OS division. As far as Office goes, they have been a minor pest, at best, with their email service. Google did win the search war and they have had huge success with mobile, but have had a hard time turning Android into anything resembling the financial returns that Apple is getting from their mobile business.
As for any comparison between Facebook and Bing, it falls down on it's lack o
So I still don't have a facebook account.... can I stop wondering do I or don't I?
So I still don't have a facebook account...
I know that's very "hip" to say, but I'll bet you're a liar.
Re:Did I miss the boat? (Score:5, Funny)
I didn't have a facebook account before it was cool!
I had a facebook account to play farmville. Actually... I had 5 facebook accounts to play farmville.
And then one day facebook wanted to nail down who I really was. And I stopped using facebook.
That must have been over 5 years ago.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
So I still don't have a facebook account.... can I stop wondering do I or don't I?
If you don't have a facebook account, facebook still has an account on you. Opening the account is the only way to get control of privacy settings to limit what facebook publishes of personal data on you.
do I or don't I?
Ok, you're "that guy". When you get a Facebook account, it will reach the tipping point and implode. So please, get a Facebook account.
Or maybe it's the other way around? Maybe all these little nothing apps want to be Facebook?
Seriously, why is there a;; this bitterness when Facebook adds a totally obvious feature that some Wannabe IPO thought they had exclusive rights to? Please...
Pretty sure there was a precedent back when Microsoft went to make a web browser in the 1990s...
...and by then they'll be using something else (maybe).
When I was a teenager, BBS (and if you were lucky and your parents had a uni account, IRC and NNTP) was about as close as you could get to a social network.
But, old people stuff aside, look at progression here: NNTP, IRC, basic web forums, ICQ groups, PHPNuke forums, MySpace, Facebook, Snapchat,
...?
(or similar, YMMV.)
Odds are perfect someone else may come out with yet another means to communicate in groups by the time today's teenagers are old enough t
Teens have zero money.
Except the ones who get an allowance.
Or ones who get lots of checks from relatives for birthdays/holidays.
Or have part-time jobs*
Or are part of rich families that will buy them whatever they want.
* -- personal anecdote: I started working in some form at the age of eleven, and was employed continuously until I lost a job in my 20's.
Apples to Oranges (Score:3)
Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.
The summary appears to imply that Bing went from being a major player to a small player in the search engine market. Bing has always been a minority player. The reality is that the 10 percent market share represents growth, considering that Bing was a non-existent presence in the market 11 years ago, so the analogy is fatally flawed.
A more appropriate analogy would be Hotmail vs Gmail. And yes, Microsoft didn't go down without a fight, but their fight just wasn't anywhere near being good enough.
But those Snapchat users *aren't* coming back! (Score:1)
In percentage and absolute terms, Google is more profitable than Microsoft, which "only" earned $17B net income on $85B sales.
Facebook, though, kept 37% of it's $27.6B last year. If this is the future, then FB will be raking in the cash for decades to come.
File this is the, they just don't get it category (Score:2)
The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat,
In related news, an "Ex's" group is created and meets to figure out how to lure back the person that left them. Reports indicate that candy and presents will play a predominant role.
Let's see, I'm a teen, my parents and relatives are all on Facebook and I'm going to actively use the platform why?
I have no idea what you are talking about. Google maps loads instantly for me. It doesn't do much beyond map related functions, so I'm not sure where you are getting "bloated" from.
Look, no matter how much you talk it up, it's not a thing.
Am I mistaken or didn't Facebook buy Snapchat? How can Snapchat be Facebook's rival app if Facebook owns Snapchat?
Facebook offered to buy Snapchat for a reported $3B but the offer was rejected by Snapchat CEO...
As I recall, (and somebody can correct me if I'm misremembering), when Netscape came out with their browser, Microsoft pooh-poohed the whole thing publicly while scrambling to put together Internet Explorer. Employees at Netscape were really worried about Microsoft with good reason. Then Microsoft bundled IE with their OS so naturally users of MS automatically started using it, and that was the end of Netscape, the innovator.