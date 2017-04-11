Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Facebook Businesses Google Microsoft Social Networks Technology

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty (cnbc.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the history-repeats-itself dept.
As we noted recently, Facebook continues to duplicate every core feature that rival app Snapchat adds to its service. A new report, which cites multiple Facebook employees, sheds more light into how Facebook operates. The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat, and has been up front about its tactics within the company: The internal mantra among some groups is "don't be too proud to copy." Matt Rosoff, an editor at CNBC says this whole tactics by Facebook is nothing new in the tech industry. From the article: Flash back to the early 2000s, when Microsoft was the undisputed king of the tech industry, with two unassailable monopolies -- operating systems and productivity apps for personal computers. It faced a lot of competitors, but the one that scared it the most was Google, which was in a completely different business. Google didn't start by creating alternatives to Windows and Office, although it did so later. Instead, it created a suite of online services -- first search, followed by email and maps -- that threatened the entire purpose of a personal computer. Why rely on Microsoft software running locally when you could get so much done with web apps? Microsoft's response? Trying to build the exact same service that made Google famous -- a search engine, first known as MSN Search, later rebranded to Bing. Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty More | Reply

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty

Comments Filter:

  • Thank god! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I use MySpace, so I avoided all this drama.

    • I use Diaspora, which has the added advantage of being nice and quiet. Peace and quiet is so soothing...

      • But how do I connect to that with UUCP?

      • I use Diaspora, which has the added advantage of being nice and quiet. Peace and quiet is so soothing...

        My friends and I all switched to Diaspora,
        but then we just went our separate ways...

  • So I still don't have a facebook account.... can I stop wondering do I or don't I?

    • So I still don't have a facebook account...

      I know that's very "hip" to say, but I'll bet you're a liar.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Carewolf ( 581105 )

      So I still don't have a facebook account.... can I stop wondering do I or don't I?

      If you don't have a facebook account, facebook still has an account on you. Opening the account is the only way to get control of privacy settings to limit what facebook publishes of personal data on you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Raenex ( 947668 )

      do I or don't I?

      Ok, you're "that guy". When you get a Facebook account, it will reach the tipping point and implode. So please, get a Facebook account.

  • Or maybe it's the other way around? Maybe all these little nothing apps want to be Facebook?

    Seriously, why is there a;; this bitterness when Facebook adds a totally obvious feature that some Wannabe IPO thought they had exclusive rights to? Please...

  • Remember WhatsApp copying Blackberry Messenger? And all the iterations of IM app from ICQ, AIM, etc?
  • Teens have zero money. I would focus on the bigger market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      Those teenagers will grow up and get jobs (eventually).
      • But by that time everyone will be using MyBookPlusChatGram.

      • ...and by then they'll be using something else (maybe).

        When I was a teenager, BBS (and if you were lucky and your parents had a uni account, IRC and NNTP) was about as close as you could get to a social network.

        But, old people stuff aside, look at progression here: NNTP, IRC, basic web forums, ICQ groups, PHPNuke forums, MySpace, Facebook, Snapchat, ...?
        (or similar, YMMV.)

        Odds are perfect someone else may come out with yet another means to communicate in groups by the time today's teenagers are old enough t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Teens have zero money.

      Except the ones who get an allowance.
      Or ones who get lots of checks from relatives for birthdays/holidays.
      Or have part-time jobs*
      Or are part of rich families that will buy them whatever they want.

      * -- personal anecdote: I started working in some form at the age of eleven, and was employed continuously until I lost a job in my 20's.

  • Apples to Oranges (Score:3)

    by wired_parrot ( 768394 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @04:18PM (#54216975)

    Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.

    The summary appears to imply that Bing went from being a major player to a small player in the search engine market. Bing has always been a minority player. The reality is that the 10 percent market share represents growth, considering that Bing was a non-existent presence in the market 11 years ago, so the analogy is fatally flawed.

  • You can't just copy your competitor and expect their userbase to come back to you, and why would they when they already have what they want with Snapchat? You need new ideas, and I don't think Facebook is capable of that if all they can do to fight back is steal other peoples' ideas.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      In percentage and absolute terms, Google is more profitable than Microsoft, which "only" earned $17B net income on $85B sales.

      Facebook, though, kept 37% of it's $27.6B last year. If this is the future, then FB will be raking in the cash for decades to come.

  • The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat,

    In related news, an "Ex's" group is created and meets to figure out how to lure back the person that left them. Reports indicate that candy and presents will play a predominant role.

    Let's see, I'm a teen, my parents and relatives are all on Facebook and I'm going to actively use the platform why?

    • No kidding. That and every freaking thing that you comment on or like gets broadcast to all of your friends/family/coworkers. So I just stopped interacting with Facebook, which means I just don't go there any more.
      • And for the love of god, stop changing the default search order. Just put the things that I've liked (And not the things you think I'd like) in chronological order.
  • How many others of you have noticed how Google Maps has gone from something relatively useful, to the bloated piece of crap that it is now, which takes a geologic age to load or really do anything, even on a fast computer with a fast internet connection?

    • I have no idea what you are talking about. Google maps loads instantly for me. It doesn't do much beyond map related functions, so I'm not sure where you are getting "bloated" from.

  • Look, no matter how much you talk it up, it's not a thing.

  • MS was still around.

  • As I recall, (and somebody can correct me if I'm misremembering), when Netscape came out with their browser, Microsoft pooh-poohed the whole thing publicly while scrambling to put together Internet Explorer. Employees at Netscape were really worried about Microsoft with good reason. Then Microsoft bundled IE with their OS so naturally users of MS automatically started using it, and that was the end of Netscape, the innovator.

Slashdot Top Deals

If it happens once, it's a bug. If it happens twice, it's a feature. If it happens more than twice, it's a design philosophy.

Close