Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty

As we noted recently, Facebook continues to duplicate every core feature that rival app Snapchat adds to its service . A new report, which cites multiple Facebook employees, sheds more light into how Facebook operates. The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat , and has been up front about its tactics within the company: The internal mantra among some groups is "don't be too proud to copy." Matt Rosoff, an editor at CNBC says this whole tactics by Facebook is nothing new in the tech industry. From the article: