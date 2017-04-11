Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Facebook Businesses Google Microsoft Social Networks Technology

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty (cnbc.com) 106

Posted by msmash from the history-repeats-itself dept.
As we noted recently, Facebook continues to duplicate every core feature that rival app Snapchat adds to its service. A new report, which cites multiple Facebook employees, sheds more light into how Facebook operates. The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat, and has been up front about its tactics within the company: The internal mantra among some groups is "don't be too proud to copy." Matt Rosoff, an editor at CNBC says this whole tactics by Facebook is nothing new in the tech industry. From the article: Flash back to the early 2000s, when Microsoft was the undisputed king of the tech industry, with two unassailable monopolies -- operating systems and productivity apps for personal computers. It faced a lot of competitors, but the one that scared it the most was Google, which was in a completely different business. Google didn't start by creating alternatives to Windows and Office, although it did so later. Instead, it created a suite of online services -- first search, followed by email and maps -- that threatened the entire purpose of a personal computer. Why rely on Microsoft software running locally when you could get so much done with web apps? Microsoft's response? Trying to build the exact same service that made Google famous -- a search engine, first known as MSN Search, later rebranded to Bing. Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty More | Reply

Facebook Has Reached Its Microsoft Bing Moment -- History Shows the Results Won't Be Pretty

Comments Filter:

  • Bing? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Best porn image search engine there is. Beat that, Google!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Raenex ( 947668 )

      I stopped looking for celebrity nudes on Google. Even with safe-search off, it seems they've become high-minded.

  • Anyone remember Zynga? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ironic that Facebook isn't learning lessons from the masters of copying ideas.

    • Re:Anyone remember Zynga? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @04:49PM (#54217269)

      No not really. There are also many instances where copying a competitors product became widely successful.
      VisiCalc to Lotus 123 to Excel
      WordPerfect to Word
      MySpace to Facebook
      I can keep going but There are many companies who just happens to get their version at the right time and market to the right group of people to make their obvious copy the more successful product.

      • There are also many instances where copying a competitors product became widely successful.

        And that can happen without even killing the original, which is smart, because you can copy from it multiple times: Mac to Windows PC.

  • Thank god! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I use MySpace, so I avoided all this drama.

  • So I still don't have a facebook account.... can I stop wondering do I or don't I?

  • Or maybe it's the other way around? Maybe all these little nothing apps want to be Facebook?

    Seriously, why is there a;; this bitterness when Facebook adds a totally obvious feature that some Wannabe IPO thought they had exclusive rights to? Please...

  • Remember WhatsApp copying Blackberry Messenger? And all the iterations of IM app from ICQ, AIM, etc?
  • Teens have zero money. I would focus on the bigger market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      Those teenagers will grow up and get jobs (eventually).
      • But by that time everyone will be using MyBookPlusChatGram.

      • ...and by then they'll be using something else (maybe).

        When I was a teenager, BBS (and if you were lucky and your parents had a uni account, IRC and NNTP) was about as close as you could get to a social network.

        But, old people stuff aside, look at progression here: NNTP, IRC, basic web forums, ICQ groups, PHPNuke forums, MySpace, Facebook, Snapchat, ...?
        (or similar, YMMV.)

        Odds are perfect someone else may come out with yet another means to communicate in groups by the time today's teenagers are old enough t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Teens have zero money.

      Except the ones who get an allowance.
      Or ones who get lots of checks from relatives for birthdays/holidays.
      Or have part-time jobs*
      Or are part of rich families that will buy them whatever they want.

      * -- personal anecdote: I started working in some form at the age of eleven, and was employed continuously until I lost a job in my 20's.

    • You monetize the platform.

    • Individual teens have a little money. At it is all burning a hole in their pocket, ready to be flung at whoever can tickle their fancy. It may not be humongous, but it is easy money that adds up.

  • Apples to Oranges (Score:5, Informative)

    by wired_parrot ( 768394 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @04:18PM (#54216975)

    Eleven years later, Bing is a small minority player in search, with less than 10 percent market share on the desktop and less than 1 percent in mobile.

    The summary appears to imply that Bing went from being a major player to a small player in the search engine market. Bing has always been a minority player. The reality is that the 10 percent market share represents growth, considering that Bing was a non-existent presence in the market 11 years ago, so the analogy is fatally flawed.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      This. Microsoft was never a leader in a search. Facebook is the current leader and has been for while (in number of users) in social networking and messaging. It's not a real parallel, so there's no lessons to learn from Bing's "history" as the article would have us believe.

      • A more appropriate analogy would be Hotmail vs Gmail. And yes, Microsoft didn't go down without a fight, but their fight just wasn't anywhere near being good enough.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Hotmail's anti-spam features paled in comparison to GMail. I think that's a big reason Hotmail went down.

        • how the hell is Hotmail a good comparison, Hotmail is still wildly successful, albeit under a different name
  • You can't just copy your competitor and expect their userbase to come back to you, and why would they when they already have what they want with Snapchat? You need new ideas, and I don't think Facebook is capable of that if all they can do to fight back is steal other peoples' ideas.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      In percentage and absolute terms, Google is more profitable than Microsoft, which "only" earned $17B net income on $85B sales.

      Facebook, though, kept 37% of it's $27.6B last year. If this is the future, then FB will be raking in the cash for decades to come.

  • The company, the report claims, created a "Teens Team" to figure out how to grab teenagers back from Snapchat,

    In related news, an "Ex's" group is created and meets to figure out how to lure back the person that left them. Reports indicate that candy and presents will play a predominant role.

    Let's see, I'm a teen, my parents and relatives are all on Facebook and I'm going to actively use the platform why?

    • No kidding. That and every freaking thing that you comment on or like gets broadcast to all of your friends/family/coworkers. So I just stopped interacting with Facebook, which means I just don't go there any more.
      • And for the love of god, stop changing the default search order. Just put the things that I've liked (And not the things you think I'd like) in chronological order.
  • How many others of you have noticed how Google Maps has gone from something relatively useful, to the bloated piece of crap that it is now, which takes a geologic age to load or really do anything, even on a fast computer with a fast internet connection?

    • I have no idea what you are talking about. Google maps loads instantly for me. It doesn't do much beyond map related functions, so I'm not sure where you are getting "bloated" from.

  • Look, no matter how much you talk it up, it's not a thing.

  • Good tactics based on game theory (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    It seems every day there is another story on /. about Facebook copying Snapchat. No new information about it, really. Just more complaining.

    But really Facebook's approach is the right one based on game theory. When you're in a race and you're behind (like Snapchat is in user base), it's in your best interests to innovate to try to make up the distance. When you're ahead, it's in your best interest to maintain the status quo, and do exactly what your rivals do so that you maintain your lead while minimizi
  • MS was still around.

  • As I recall, (and somebody can correct me if I'm misremembering), when Netscape came out with their browser, Microsoft pooh-poohed the whole thing publicly while scrambling to put together Internet Explorer. Employees at Netscape were really worried about Microsoft with good reason. Then Microsoft bundled IE with their OS so naturally users of MS automatically started using it, and that was the end of Netscape, the innovator.

  • After the way Facebook has influenced politics around the world, Facebook's end can't come sooner.

  • The issue with Microsoft, Facebook, and increasingly, Google, is that they have no intention of respecting their users. People feel locked in to Windows and Office, and would gladly jump ship due to Microsoft's abusive attitude, if only they could. Network effects keep a lot of customers stuck there. If people felt good about Microsoft, they'd use Bing and be happy.

    The same goes for Facebook. They could have treated their users (note I don't say "customers") well, and they wouldn't face such a challenge fro

  • Zune (Score:2)

    by hduff ( 570443 )

    When will Bing run on my Zune?

  • Bing is still up and running?

  • You ruined the digital camera; you make it easy for people to cheat on each other and helped create a "hookup" generation; you made it easy to join and impossible to leave (2 week waiting and peer pressure); everything that's posted on your servers is accessible as biometric data to intelligence agencies; your messaging app has been caught repeatedly listening to inaudible TV signals for "advertising"; you "now" monitor messages sent and despite all your crap, people idiotically trust WhatsApp; you are incr

  • Without a search/directory tool, much of the web we want to access is inaccessible.

    Original post compares this to a photo-swapping app that allows you to put cats ears on people, as if that's somehow a commercial threat.

    Now either Snapchat thinks Slashdotters are a viable market for their nonsense and are chucking Bizx a bundle for fake content... or one of the editors really likes those cat ears.

Slashdot Top Deals

Only great masters of style can succeed in being obtuse. -- Oscar Wilde Most UNIX programmers are great masters of style. -- The Unnamed Usenetter

Close