Why Bargain Travel Sites May No Longer Be Bargains

Aggregators like Expedia have made us lazy -- and we may be missing out on the best deals. From a report on Backchannel: Most of us rely on metasearch engines, like Priceline, Expedia, or Travelocity, which typically use dozens (sometimes as many as 200) of online travel agents, called OTAs, and aggregators to find the best deals. (A metasearch engine and an aggregator are interchangeable terms -- they both scour other sites and compile data under one roof. An OTA is an actual travel agency that actually does the booking and is the lone site responsible for everything you buy through them.) We rely on these sites because we assume they have the secret sauce -- the most powerful search engines, tweaked by superstar programmers armed with the most sophisticated algorithms -- to guide us to the cheapest options. With a single search, you can feel assured that you are paying a rock bottom price. Over time, however, the convention has flipped. As competition among the sites heated up, the hard-to-believe cheap fares required some filtering. A too-good-to-be-true fare ($99 to Europe from California) usually came with a catch (the $400, indirect, ticket home). And as the business models that on which these aggregators rely are getting tighter, the deals are getting worse. How can you be certain you're getting the lowest quote? The short answer is, you can't.

  • Lowest price - shittiest room (Score:5, Informative)

    by bad-badtz-maru ( 119524 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:23AM (#54164313) Homepage

    I can tell you from working in the hotel industry... the lower priced rooms are the worst rooms. Either they're the most worn, something's wrong with the A/C, or they're adjacent to noise sources. A much better recipe for a pleasant hotel stay is to find a hotel in the general price range you're looking for, then go to the hotel site and select a room based on your budget.

    • Stop posting sense.

    • Same goes for airfare but use multiple computers. The airlines use cookies and if you visit the same site multiple times they raise the rates on you. So look and then go to a clean computer to book it.

      • The airlines use cookies and if you visit the same site multiple times they raise the rates on you. So look and then go to a clean computer to book it.

        Whenever I'm looking for travel I browse first and when I decide I want to buy something, I open a Private Browsing window to search one last time for the item, to make sure they are not charging me more in the main screen... of course IP tracking could get around that but I've not seen evidence that happens yet.

      • Same goes for airfare but use multiple computers. The airlines use cookies and if you visit the same site multiple times they raise the rates on you. So look and then go to a clean computer to book it.

        Always have a second browser on your system to make the actual booking.

      • It often doesn't matter if there are cookies. When you visit a site, often it will place a hold on whatever you're looking for, so that if you choose to buy then it will be able to sell it to you at that price. Airlines will adjust their price based on the popularity of the flights, so if there are a load of holds placed on a particular flight, then it will be very expensive. There used to be a nice attack that would work to get cheap flights, where you'd go to a dozen or so different travel agents' site

    • same thing on hotel sites. was in atlantic city last year and all the rooms are divided up between different sections of the hotel and you pay more for oceanview. and that's just a peek at the ocean. once you book they pester you with upgrades for a better view of the ocean

      • What I meant to convey, which I did poorly, is that inside of those different room classes (ocean view, parking lot view, etc), the worst rooms are the ones that end up discounted on the travel sites. So you may have ocean view rooms that all go for $200/night and parking lot views that go for $100. The $125 ocean view room on Travago will be the crappiest one inside of its room class.

        • when priceline first started i read about the business model and they said it was based on yield management and getting rid of inventory that would have been lost in the end

          lately with everything in travel being all about price it seems all these sites do nothing more than allow everyone to price their stuff and get rid of the annoying customers who try to sneak in upgrades or complain about their room

    • On the flip side of this is the fact that many hotels don't expect anyone to pay full price. They'll give discounts to events, people in their loyalty program, and so on. They think the sticker price is for suckers and anyone silly enough to turn up and want a room at that price should expect to be fleeced.

  • Stay loyal to your preferred airline (Score:4, Interesting)

    by captaindomon ( 870655 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:31AM (#54164369)
    I've found the best overall savings are if you stay loyal to your preferred airline or hotel chain. Get on their rewards card or miles / points system, and book directly through them. You get the best deals, and a lot more support if anything goes wrong with your reservation. Try getting help from an airline or hotel company if you book through a third party...

  • people know how to run a business (Score:4, Informative)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:33AM (#54164375)

    try booking a kid friendly cruise a year out during a school break, the prices are sky high because everyone is using big data and whatever to know when and where people are traveling. it's been this way for decades. In the 90's airline tickets to Italy would magically drop by 50% in October.

    After priceline came out almost 20 years ago people learned to make money off the cheapskates. They will advertise cheap hotel rooms but those have the worst views of the garbage dump.

    my inlaws thought they got a deal on a cruise one time and told me to go to some russian travel agent to book a room and take the kids. turned out it was a school week right before the Easter break

    try getting a discount at Disney in July or August

    Easy to get a cheap room in Vegas as long as you're there on Wednesday. Actually it's the best day since the place isn't packed full

    same with cheap airline tickets and any other vacation. go outside the peak season. my wife and I had a good deal in Negril on our honeymoon cause we went in October. Downside is some things were closed and some tours not running cause of the lack of people

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsqr ( 808554 )

      They will advertise cheap hotel rooms but those have the worst views of the garbage dump.

      That's a pisser. I'd rather pay a little more and get the best view of the garbage dump.

    • They will advertise cheap hotel rooms but those have the worst views of the garbage dump.

      Even in a budget room I'd expect a good view of the garbage dump.

    • They will advertise cheap hotel rooms but those have the worst views of the garbage dump.

      Most of the time, I don't care. Whether I'm on holiday or on business, if I'm spending a lot of time in my hotel room then I'm doing something wrong. Give me a comfortable bed, a clean and quiet room, and I'm happy. One hotel I stayed in gave you a $5 drink token for their bar for every day that you didn't use the housekeeping service: great, because I don't make the room messy enough to want someone to tidy it in a week-long stay and I don't want someone moving things in the room.

  • Huh? (Score:3)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:39AM (#54164415) Homepage Journal

    When I search at the metasearch travel sites, they show me round trip prices. Do people book flights without looking at the actual price? If it seems high, try searching for two one way trips, and compare. Is that rocket science? Can people actually compare two numbers and determine which one is higher? Or is that too much to ask these days?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Gaxx ( 76064 )

      Yes - it does seem to be a rather simple formula....

      1. Check price direct from airline/rail company/hotel company
      2. Check price on travel meta-search
      3. Compare prices
      4. Check that there are no significant differences in what you are getting
      5. Pick lowest price.

      A little more effort than use meta-search of your choice an ask no questions but not massively. And the meta-search does basically what its name suggests - takes a little leg work out of search through multiple sites whist claiming a percentage for d

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expedia,_Inc.

    Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, trivago, Venere.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, and HomeAway. This may explain why the prices are stagnant. Also, when they actually were cheaper it was before the big hotel chains/airlines had a decent web interface that was hooked up the reservation system. Now, its generally cheaper to go direct since there is no middleman.

    • I never check those kind of sites now to book an hotel, be it in NYC or elsewhere, I call the hotel to make a reservation, and if I check by after those "bargain travel sites", I realize they are all more expensive than what the hotel is offering!

  • I still use them, but then I go to the airline pages and check the prices there. Sometimes individual airlines have better options, more often not.

    Where I travel (EU), you can sometimes save money or get better times for round-trips by buying two one-way tickets. That used to be nearly impossible, so perhaps something has changed. I avoid "cheap" airlines because at least in Europe they are no longer really that cheap and the lousy service and delays are not worth it.

