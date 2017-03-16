Google Home Gets 'Beauty & The Beast' Promo But Google Says It's Not an Ad (marketingland.com) 48
Danny Sullivan, reporting for MarketingLand: Ask Google Home what your day is like today, and it will remind you that Disney's Beauty and the Beast is opening today. Google says this isn't an ad. But it's definitely an out-of-the-ordinary cooperation with a Google Home "partner." The promotion was spotted by Bryson Meunier, whose child was definitely excited to hear the news delivered by Google Home. "This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales," a spokesperson said. The company doesn't list Disney as one of its partners on Google Home website, the report adds.
Welp, that makes my decision. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I have no need for one of these things. My smartphone can do voice stuff, why do I need another appliance that always listens and always uploads what is around it? If I want another device to watch what I do, I'll just buy another microwave.
Re: (Score:2)
f I want another device to watch what I do, I'll just buy another microwave.
No, no, you need a Nest thermostat in every room to watch you have sex, and some "smart" device in the bathroom to watch you poop. Can't we have some more enthusiasm around here for the internet of things that watch you poop?
Re: (Score:2)
You don't leave it on all the time - you bring it out for parties. The drunker your friends are, the more fun.
Re: (Score:2)
I was considering buying one of these for my kitchen. I'm not any more. I have no interest in adding more unsolicited advertising to my life.
Is it in any way surprising that a home appliance sold by an advertising company starts
... advertising? I mean, really, who didn't see this coming.
Umm, yes, it is an ad. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Like how NPR doesn't have ads, they have 30 second messages from "contributors".
Renumeration (Score:3)
Did Google receive any renumeration in exchange for inserting the message? If yes, then it is an ad. Full stop.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't matter if Google got paid for it. It's an ad either way.
Re: (Score:2)
I would contend that Google being paid for it is sufficient to make it an ad. Whether that's necessary, I don't know. If Google wasn't paid, it just noticed you buy midnight showing tickets to every Disney Princess movie, does that make this an ad or an assistant?
geeze Frye! (Score:2)
Well sure, but not in our virtual assistants. Only on TV and radio, and in magazines, and movies, and at ball games... and on buses and milk cartons and t-shirts, and bananas and written on the sky. But not in our virtual assistants, no siree.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I have heard people talk like this in meetings. Marketing/Management speak = Doublespeak.
Playing with fire (Score:3)
Google is playing with fire here...
I was quite literally just about to buy a Google Home speaker, but will hold off for now to see how this plays out. I don't do ads, and many millions of others also don't do ads.
Greed may kill this product yet.
Just like Google Now... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm guessing those people have searched Beauty and the Beast while signed in to Chrome at some point. And just like Google Now cards, it's an update to a product that showed interest in, so it is brought up with the question of what's happening today. One part Ad yes, but I don't think they would do it specifically for Beauty and the Beast, it may very well be a new regular response with others like: "That console you've been researching is released today" "That TV you price checked is on sale today", "That show you like has a new episode today", etc.
Damn, Google (Score:3)
At least have enough respect for people to be honest. Don't lie straight to our faces with that "it's not an ad" bullshit.
It's not an ad, it's a mindfuck (Score:2)
of course it's an advertisement.
Google define: advertisement
a notice or announcement in a public medium promoting a product, service, or event
a
... thing regarded as a means of recommending something.
These devices should be free (Score:1)
Just...wow (Score:2)
If this is 'Assistant' speaking, why is it giving OPINIONS on gender? If you read this as marketing copy, its easier to stomach, marketdroids are used to feeding you an opinion. However, if you take it as YOUR Assistant, the message is MUCH creepier. Its like hir
Let me get this straight... (Score:2)
I'm just surprised it wasn't like "Hey, I've checked your schedule and you've got a couple free hours tonight, based on your movie preferences you'll like Beauty and the Beast! It's showing at a theater that's 1.5 miles away from you! Would you like to purchase advanced tickets?"
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just surprised it wasn't like "Hey, I've checked your schedule and you've got a couple free hours tonight, based on your movie preferences you'll like Beauty and the Beast! It's showing at a theater that's 1.5 miles away from you! Your tickets have been ordered and are ready for pickup."
There, FTFY.