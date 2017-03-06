Google's Featured Snippets Are Worse Than Fake News (theoutline.com) 11
Adrianne Jeffries, reporting for The Outline: Peter Shulman, an associate history professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, was lecturing on the reemergence of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s when a student asked an odd question: Was President Warren Harding a member of the KKK? Shulman was taken aback. He confessed that he was not aware of that allegation, but that Harding had been in favor of anti-lynching legislation, so it seemed unlikely. But then a second student pulled out his phone and announced that yes, Harding had been a Klan member, and so had four other presidents. It was right there on Google, clearly emphasized inside a box at the top of the page. "I understand what Google is trying to do, and it's work that perhaps requires algorithmic aid," Shulman said in an email. "But in this instance, the question its algorithm scoured the internet to answer is simply a poorly conceived one. There have been no presidents in the Klan." Google needs to invest in human experts who can judge what type of queries should produce a direct answer like this, Shulman said. "Or, at least in this case, not send an algorithm in search of an answer that isn't simply 'There is no evidence any American president has been a member of the Klan.' It'd be great if instead of highlighting a bogus answer, it provided links to accessible, peer-reviewed scholarship."
If sites like Google and Facebook want to let algorithms decide which information to highlight, they will need to spend more time doing human assisted ranking of various information sources. Crowd sourcing will be very helpful here, but you will still need some human moderators who can perform real research to help determine which information has credibility. I know too many otherwise intelligent people who are becoming so disenfranchised they just don't believe anything they read anymore, which is the ultimate goal of these misinformation campaigns.
Yes, that's all we need is crowd sourcing to help determine the truth. Popular opinion should matter more than actual facts.
Crowd sourcing would not be the only source of data, but it can provide a great deal of help. Once you have rated a relatively small number of information sources as reputable or not, you can view which users are ranking those few sources correctly. You can then mostly ignore the users who are giving false ratings on the few sources you know are not reputable, and give more weight to the users who are ranking your control group more accurately.
Well duh, Google was the source and Google's motto is Do No Evil. Ergo ipso facto summa Sauron, four Presidents were high-ranking official Klan members.
It'd be great if instead of highlighting a bogus answer, it provided links to accessible, peer-reviewed scholarship."
That scholarship is behind a paywall.
Looking at the sources for most of the links it's just that there's a shitload of bogus crap on the internet. Good example of false authority though
