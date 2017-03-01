Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


China Technology

Mobile Search Engine Baidu Goes Dark For Nearly 20 Minutes (cnet.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the outage-report dept.
Zoey Chong, writing for CNET: Baidu is China's equivalent of Google, but hundreds of millions of questions went unanswered when the mobile version of the search engine broke down for 18 minutes last night, reports SCMP. Almost two hours after service was resumed, the company behind China's largest internet search engine apologised (for the third time) on its official Weibo account. "We missed more than hundreds of millions of search requests because our mobile search service broke down tonight, and we're very sorry," the post read.

